The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is calling on the public for help as they investigate a vessel strike incident that occurred in Homosassa on July 6. The FWC is seeking information that could lead to the identification of the vessel involved in the accident.
The incident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. when a man diving for scallops was struck by a vessel's propeller at the scallop grounds northwest of St. Martins River in the Crystal River/Homosassa area. Shockingly, the vessel fled the scene, leaving the victim behind. The injured individual was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Eyewitnesses provided some details about the vessel under investigation. According to their accounts, the boat in question is believed to be either a Robalo or Sea Fox with a top. The vessel's body was described as being white, beige, or blue. Unfortunately, the operator of the vessel has not been identified, but witnesses described him as a middle-aged white male with a large build, wearing a white shirt.
In their efforts to gather additional evidence, the FWC is urging homeowners residing near the Crystal River or Withlacoochee River to review any security camera footage they may have. They are specifically looking for a vessel matching the description provided between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and sunset on the day of the incident.
If you have any information related to the operator or the vessel involved, the FWC encourages you to reach out. You can contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Alternatively, you can send a text message to 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword "FWC" and provide any relevant information. It's worth noting that tipsters may be eligible for a reward.
The FWC also took this opportunity to remind the public of safety guidelines while scalloping. Divers are advised to remain within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device while in open water. If diving in a river, inlet, or navigation channel, the distance should be reduced to 100 feet. Boat operators must adhere to these guidelines and maintain idle speed when within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water, or within 100 feet of one in a river, inlet, or navigational channel.
For more information regarding boating regulations and divers-down warning devices, please visit MyFWC.com/Boating and navigate to the "Boating Regulations" section.