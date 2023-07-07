FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is calling on the public for help as they investigate a vessel strike incident that occurred in Homosassa on July 6. The FWC is seeking information that could lead to the identification of the vessel involved in the accident.

The incident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. when a man diving for scallops was struck by a vessel's propeller at the scallop grounds northwest of St. Martins River in the Crystal River/Homosassa area. Shockingly, the vessel fled the scene, leaving the victim behind. The injured individual was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

