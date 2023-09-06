The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has cited Van Der Valk Construction, which has been building homes in Inverness Village 4, with five counts of gopher tortoise violations.
Gopher tortoise permit violations are second-degree misdemeanors punishable by a $500 fine or up to 60 days in jail.
An FWC report cited the construction company for the destruction of two gopher tortoise burrows and three separate occasions of "significant disturbance" of burrows.
“These violations were committed at the direction of Van Der Valk Construction, namely the superintendent, Matthew Musto, and owner Christiaan Matser, despite having been warned about gopher tortoise presence and to adhere to the (regulations),” the report said.
Both Musto and Matser “have been identified as responsible persons and principles in the first-degree through arrest warrants, have been pursued with the Citrus County State Attorney’s Office,” the report said.
Efforts to reach Van Der Valk for comment were unsuccessful.
County Commissioner Holly Davis, a staunch critic of the construction company and the landowner who continues to sell property despite faulty roads and drainage in Inverness Village 4, notified FWC in April that several gopher tortoise burrows had been or were about to be destroyed at some construction sites at Inverness Village, the report said.
Van Der Valk had already received numerous construction-related permits in that area.
The gopher tortoise is a state-designated threatened species, and builders are subject to stringent handling rules.
“There are laws to follow when building homes or developing a neighborhood and Van Der Valk Construction and Anton Van Usen continue to thumb their noses at rules or even common decency towards the residents and buyers in Inverness Villages 4,” Davis said in an emailed statement to the Chronicle.
Van Usen, owner of DT Villages Eleven LLC, is the landowner of properties in the infrastructure-challenged Inverness Village 4.
“It’s been a challenge to find justice between all of the government agencies and parties involved but at least we have the start of something, with these charges,” Davis said.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said rules are rules.
“Everyone else is required to address gopher tortoises on their property if they develop there and (Van Der Valk) is no different,” he said. “Relocating tortoises is certainly expensive but that’s the cost of doing business if they choose to develop where they live.”
Van Der Valk Construction has been in and out of the news for months.
County commissioners have been issuing and extending moratoriums on issuing building permits in Inverness Village 4 in hopes of finding a permanent solution to the bad roads and drainage issues residents in the 400-home community are dealing with.
Davis has said the county owes it to the residents there to fix the problem. And the problem, she said, is that Van Usen was allowed to keep selling property there and Van Der Valk Construction to keep building and falsely telling buyers that the faulty roads and drainage issues would be resolved.