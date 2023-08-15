The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has awarded Citrus County up to $60,473 in grant funding as part of its Florida Boating Improvement Program.
The county’s Division of Aquatic Services will use the money to replace all the "Idle Speed," "Resume Normal Operation" and "Rock" signs in the Floral City Pool of Lake Tsala Apopka.
The Tsala Apopka chain of lakes is the largest freshwater system in Citrus County, covering 23,300 acres with three distinct Pools: Floral City Pool (9,100 acres), Inverness Pool (8,000 acres), and the Hernando Pool (6,200 acres).
The lakes rely on water from groundwater, rainfall, and surface water movement from the Withlacoochee River.
The Florida Boating Improvement Program is a state financial assistance program that provides funding through competitive grants for boating-access projects and boating-related activities on coastal and inland waters within the state.
Out of the 25 funding applications received by the FWC, Citrus County’s application secured the second highest score.
Eligible uses of program funds include:
• Boat ramps; lifts and hoists; marine railways; and other public launching facilities.
• Piers, docks and other mooring facilities.
• Recreational channel marking and other uniform waterway markers.
• Derelict vessel removal.
• Economic development initiatives that promote boating.
• Other local boating-related activities that enhance boating access for recreational boaters.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.