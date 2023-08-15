Lake levels improving

The Tsala Apopka chain of lakes is the largest freshwater system in Citrus County. It covers approximately 22,000 acres and includes 15 lakes.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has awarded Citrus County up to $60,473 in grant funding as part of its Florida Boating Improvement Program.

The county’s Division of Aquatic Services will use the money to replace all the "Idle Speed," "Resume Normal Operation" and "Rock" signs in the Floral City Pool of Lake Tsala Apopka.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags