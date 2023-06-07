Citrus County Deputy and school resource officer Andy Lahera remains in critical, but stable, condition after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic after the Lecanto High School graduation on May 23. Local fundraisers continue for Lahera and his family.
Chicken King
Continuing through Sunday, June 11, Chicken King is donating 10% of their sales to Deputy Lahera and his family.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Chicken King is at 2420 N. Florida Ave., Hernando. Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
World Fusion
Also, throughout the month of June, World Fusion will be “Rolling for a Cause” with a Love for Lahera Roll (fried krab sticks, avocado, and cucumber rolled and topped with baked cream cheese, eel sauce, bang bang sauce, and crunch!)
Five dollars from every roll will go directly to the Lahera family.
World Fusion is at 1988 N Future Terrace, Lecanto. Hours are: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed on Monday.
GoFundMe
On the GoFundMe page created by the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association, more than 200 people have contributed more than $20,700 toward the goal of $30,000 to benefit the Lahera family.
By check
For those who have asked about how to donate by check and who to send it to:
The Citrus County Education Foundation is the point of contact. Make checks payable to CCEF and write “for Lahera” in the memo line.
Mail checks to:
Citrus County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 2004, Inverness, FL 34451.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.