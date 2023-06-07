Andy Lahera

Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lahera, a 14-year law enforcement veteran and school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School, was critically injured in an accident after the Lecanto High School graduation May 23 while he was directing traffic.

Citrus County Deputy and school resource officer Andy Lahera remains in critical, but stable, condition after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic after the Lecanto High School graduation on May 23. Local fundraisers continue for Lahera and his family. 

