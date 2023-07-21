Georgia Snow

Georgia Snow, owner of Snow’s Country Market in Holder, has always been the first one to help someone in need. Now she and her business are in need.

 Nancy Kennedy / Chronicle Reporter

The one-time, one of four destination country stores in Florida chosen by FloridAgriculture magazine, Snow’s Country Market in Holder and its owner, Georgia Snow, have fallen on hard times and the friends of the longtime produce market are determined to help.

Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4 or 5 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at Snow’s Country Market, Snow’s friends and neighbors will be washing cars, giving out door prizes and serving food to raise funds to help Georgia Snow have her store — and the community’s favorite produce market — restored to what it once was.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags