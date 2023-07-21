The one-time, one of four destination country stores in Florida chosen by FloridAgriculture magazine, Snow’s Country Market in Holder and its owner, Georgia Snow, have fallen on hard times and the friends of the longtime produce market are determined to help.
Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4 or 5 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at Snow’s Country Market, Snow’s friends and neighbors will be washing cars, giving out door prizes and serving food to raise funds to help Georgia Snow have her store — and the community’s favorite produce market — restored to what it once was.
Local people from the community have donated the meat — pulled pork, tenderloin and hot dogs — and Sauced Hogs barbecue restaurant in Hernando has volunteered to cook it.
Snow’s Country Market is at 6976 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL 34465, near the intersection of U.S. 41 North and County Road 491.
Other ways to help Snow’s:
As of July 21, the account has raised $6,020 toward the goal of $19,000.
Cash app: $Georgia Snow58
Georgia Snow and Snow’s Country Market could also benefit from volunteer help by local service groups, Scouts, youth groups, etc. with cleaning, minor repairs, organizing, and the a/c needs work.
Gas cards would also be helpful and greatly appreciated, since Georgia travels several times a week to Plant City to buy produce.
Note: The longtime Snow’s Country Market and Charlie’s Produce Facebook page has been hacked; use the new Facebook page at: https://tinyurl.com/253y3ky2.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.