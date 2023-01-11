The Fuller Center for Housing, based in Americus, Georgia, is a nonprofit organization that seeks to eradicate poverty housing by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and rehabilitate homes for people in need.
The organization was formed in 2005 by the late Millard Fuller, who started Habitat for Humanity in 1976.
The Fuller Center builds new homes and also makes repairs on existing homes.
All homeowners work hand-in-hand with volunteers to build their own homes, which are then sold to them on terms they can afford, based on the Biblical idea of no-profit, no-interest loans.
Funding comes from donations large and small, including donations raised by bicyclists who participate in a Fuller Center Bike Adventure.
For smaller renovation projects, Fuller Center’s Greater Blessing Program helps people who lack the necessary funds to make repairs to their home to make it livable and is primarily, but not exclusively, geared toward the elderly and/or disabled.
This program asks those they help to repay the cost of materials with payments they can afford.
However, there is no legal obligation to repay these loans. “It is a leap of faith in the basic goodness of humankind and is proving to be very successful.”
They call it “pledging it forward.”
The money homeowners do pay back helps sustain the program by going toward helping someone else, so it’s constantly being recycled.
For those who absolutely cannot pay, the Fuller Center doesn’t turn anyone in need away.
Where does the Fuller Center for Housing build new homes?
The Fuller Center goes where it is asked to help, partnering with local community leaders and organizations “because they know who has the greatest needs in their area. “We do not … parachute into communities on our own.”
The Fuller Center relies on “covenant partners,” local organizations that sign an agreement with The Fuller Center to work in partnership to build or renovate houses for families in need in a particular area.
“While a connection with The Fuller Center is of great help to local organizations in terms of expertise, information sharing, training, funding and name recognition, the real work takes place at the local level where funds are raised, volunteers are mobilized, families are selected and nurtured and houses are built or rehabilitated.”
How are families selected?
Family selection is made by the board of directors of each local covenant partner. Income requirements vary from community to community. However, there are three basic criteria that everyone uses: applicant need (those who can’t qualify for conventional loans), applicant willingness to partner (“sweat equity” volunteer hours required) and applicant ability to pay the mortgage on their new home or ReNew project or ability to donate through their Greater Blessing project.
More information:
- The nearest Fuller Center for Housing covenant partner is Fuller Center for Housing Nature Coast, 10051 Country Road Bldg. A, Weeki Wachee Springs, FL 34613
- Phone: 313-605-2288
- Email Tom Rogers, Executive Director/Chairman, at: fullercenternaturecoast@gmail.com.
- Visit the Fuller Center website at: fullercenter.org.
- Visit the Fuller Center website at: fullercenter.org.