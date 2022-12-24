Roundabout

The final portion of the roundabout at County Road 491 and U.S. 98 was completed Thursday with the opening of the south side of U.S. 98 (Citrus Way). This photo from Dec. 1 shows workers putting the finishing touches on the road as traffic approaches from the westbound direction.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

County Road 491 (Citrus Way) reopened Thursday on the south side of the U.S. 98 intersection at the new roundabout, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

All traffic movements are now open in the roundabout, which was put into its final configuration on Dec. 13.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.