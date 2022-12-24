County Road 491 (Citrus Way) reopened Thursday on the south side of the U.S. 98 intersection at the new roundabout, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
All traffic movements are now open in the roundabout, which was put into its final configuration on Dec. 13.
Citrus Way had been closed on the south side of U.S. 98 since March of this year. Drivers had been using U.S. 98 and Lake Lindsey Road as a detour.
The $3.5 million roundabout project started in November 2021 to make that busy intersection near the Citrus-Hernando county line safer.
Drivers are asked to be alert to this changed condition and don’t exceed the 25 mph speed limit when driving through the roundabout. Construction activities to complete the project will resume in January after the holiday break.
This roundabout is located near several mines so there are many oversize, overweight tractor-trailer combinations. Because of that, it was designed to accommodate larger vehicles and can track-over the truck apron as they navigate through the roundabout.
Buses will not need to use the apron.
The company doing the work is St. Augustine-based Watson Civil Construction, which is also doing the 6.8-mile repaving of U.S. 19 from the Hernando County line to West Green Acres.
Critics say a roundabout at that busy location is the wrong way to go and would rather see a traffic signal.
But the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) said roundabouts reduce high-speed right-angle crashes and resulting fatalities.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.