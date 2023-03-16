Citrus County Commission Logo

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to keep the current gas tax interlocal agreements between the cities intact.

The local option fuel tax may be levied at the rate of 1 cent to 6 cents per gallon on motor fuel. Citrus County levies the entire 6 cents.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

