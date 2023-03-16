County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to keep the current gas tax interlocal agreements between the cities intact.
The local option fuel tax may be levied at the rate of 1 cent to 6 cents per gallon on motor fuel. Citrus County levies the entire 6 cents.
Proceeds are distributed to the county in accordance with an interlocal agreement established between the county and cities of Crystal River and Inverness.
The BOCC has been receiving 90.95% of the distribution allocated to the county. Of the remaining 9.05%, Inverness receives 5.55% and Crystal River 3.50%.
County commissioners voted to keep the current distribution the same. There was no input from residents or the two city managers in attendance.
The county is required by state law to hold a public hearing every two years to discuss the disbursement percentages, which can be used for public transportation operation and maintenance; roadway and right-of-way maintenance and drainage; street lighting; traffic signs, signals, and pavement markings; and bridge maintenance and operations.
Proceeds may also be applied to debt related to transportation projects.
The Florida Department of Revenue administers the tax.
