Can you believe the summer is already gone! If you are like me, it went too fast and there are still so many things to do.
As we prepare for the return of our students on Aug. 10, I want our families and community to know that student and staff safety is my top priority as your School District Police Chief.
But as a parent, community member or stakeholder, do you really know what safety and security looks like in school? I can tell you as I communicate with colleagues across our nation, the State of Florida is leaps and bounds ahead of others when it comes to the safety initiatives to protect our school systems.
Unfortunately, this robust model came from the tragedy of the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. As a response, our state leadership formed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission in addition to creating the Office of Safe Schools within the Florida Department of Education.
The Office of Safe Schools oversees all school safety initiatives and requires every school district to appoint a school safety specialist, which in Citrus County is your District Police Chief. Through an annual assessment of every school site, we evaluate our practices in areas such as physical security measures, environmental security measures, youth mental health initiatives, threat assessment teams and much more.
With new legislation this year, the Florida Threat Assessment Model is changing. Anytime a student threatens to do harm or commit an act of violence against another student or staff member a threat assessment is done to evaluate the seriousness of the threat. Often, these threats are low level and resolved through counseling and conflict resolution.
In this year’s legislation, House Bill 543 tasked the Office of Safe Schools with producing a Florida Threat Management Model to specifically meet the needs of our state rather than using our current national model referred to as CSTAG (Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guide).
Right now, every school is required to have at least four members on their threat assessment team which include school administration, mental health/counselor, instructional staff, and law enforcement. With the new Florida model, new positions at the school and district level have been added. This year’s legislation requires every school district to also have a designated District Threat Management Coordinator (DTMC) to provide oversight for schools and to establish a district level threat management team to review the program and cases that rise to a higher level.
In Citrus County Schools, this position will report directly to the Police Chief, who will also be part of the District Threat Management Team.
Don’t be fooled into thinking threat assessments won’t affect you or your child. Safety is everyone’s job and responsibility. In an age filled with technology we have all seen how a threat to student safety can and will affect everyone, even if it is an unsubstantiated threat. Panic often spreads because of something alarming posted on social media and we’ve seen it happen here in Citrus County.
My hope for our students, families and staff is to minimize these occurrences through the sharing of information and education.
I look forward to another safe school year for all our students, staff, and families and if you ever have any concerns regarding school safety, speak up! There are anonymous reporting tools such as Fortify Florida and Citrus County Crime Stoppers to report any issues.
Just remember – See Something, Say Something!
David Vincent, Police Chief, Citrus County Schools