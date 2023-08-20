Scott Chmura 1

Crystal River Middle School civics teacher Scott Chmura reacts to mispronouncing the name of a student Thursday, Aug. 17, while taking attendance to start his sixth-period class. As classes have been in session less than one full week many of the more difficult names don’t roll off the toung quite yet.

As a professional drummer, including drumming for the U.S. Army band, Scott Chmura has played before thousands of people.

So, last week as he prepared for his first day teaching seventh and eighth grade civics and world history, he didn’t think about stage fright – until he faced his students.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Scott Chmura at 22

In this 2009 photo: 22-year-old Scott Chmura practices drums for his band, Mighty Mongo.
Scott Chmura Army

In this photo from 2016: Scott Chmura, then 28, drums on his set in uniform for the 9th Army Band in Alaska.
Scott Chmura 2

Crystal River Middle School seventh-grade civics student Isabella Galvas, 12, asks Scott Chmura a question about state capitals Thursday afternoon, Aug. 17.
Scott Chmura 3

Scott Chmura promised his Crystal River Middle School students he would do push-ups for every state they could write as part of a civics lesson.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.