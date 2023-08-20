As a professional drummer, including drumming for the U.S. Army band, Scott Chmura has played before thousands of people.
So, last week as he prepared for his first day teaching seventh and eighth grade civics and world history, he didn’t think about stage fright – until he faced his students.
“I thought being on stage and playing in front of 3,000 people was nerve wracking; it was nothing compared to being in front of 30 middle school kids,” he said on his fourth day as a full-time teacher at Crystal River Middle School.
The Chronicle first featured Chmura 20 years ago when he was a 16-year-old kid with wild, bleached-blond hair playing drums with Citrus High School’s BREEZ and also with the CHS swing band and the paper has followed him over the years.
In 2005, he and some high school friends started the band Carnival Arrest, hoping to make it big as musicians.
By 2007 he had moved to Los Angeles to study music at the Musicians Institute. While there he drummed for Katy Perry (although didn’t get hired), The Offspring and even Stevie Wonder and John Mayer at a House Full of Toys benefit concert at the Nokia Theater.
He had gone to Hollywood with big dreams, but became disillusioned and returned home to Florida.
He enrolled at the College of Central Florida to study political science, worked with his dad, Steve Chmura, at his plumbing business, taught drumming, worked as a substitute teacher and started another band with some of his former BREEZ members, Mighty Mongo.
As a band, Mighty Mongo had a degree of success, including a gig with the Vans Warped Tour for two summers and playing regularly in clubs around Florida.
But it wasn’t what Chmura wanted for the rest of his life, so in 2014, he said goodbye to Mighty Mongo and, at 26, joined the Army to play drums for the 9th Army Band.
“That was something I wanted to do since 9/11,” he said.
After his enlistment was up, he decided not to reenlist, and returned to Inverness where he bought himself a house, went back to work with his dad, returned to school, this time to the University of South Florida to study criminology, and joined the Florida Army National Guard as a drummer in the 13th Army Band, based in Miramar.
He’s still in the guard.
Next, Chmura decided to take his criminology degree and put it to use, joining the Law Enforcement Academy and being hired as a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
He was with the CCSO “for a minute” (six months). “It wasn’t for me,” he said.
So, he went back to school to become a teacher, and now he’s a teacher.
He’s also still in school, working on a Master’s degree in education.
And he plays drums on the weekends, with the Kyle Ingram Trio, and fill-in gigs with other bands.
Plus, he just got married this past January and he has an 8-year-old stepson, whom he adores.
‘Mr. Chmura’
On his fourth day as Mr. Chmura, the teacher, wearing his plaid pants, being careful not to pop a piece of gum in his mouth because it’s against the student code of conduct (even though gum is something he loves), Chmura said he’s finding his groove as a teacher.
“As a musician, you meet people from all walks of life, so many different personalities,” he said. “Even when I was in school, I hung around with all kinds of people, the jocks, the (serious) students, even people who did drugs, even though I never did.
“So now, as a teacher, there’s such a mix of students; some are rich, poor, happy, troubled, and I think my experiences as a musician helps me interact with them,” he said.
His “thing” is respect, he said, and from the start he told his students that he would treat them as young adults unless they gave him a reason not to.
“It seems to be working,” he said.
Also, he has given them permission to call him out if they catch him doing something he shouldn’t be doing, like looking at his phone during class.
He’s been caught and as his self-imposed consequences has had to drop and do 40 pushups.
His students also have permission to tell him when his lessons are not up to par.
He wants to do better, give them his best, because that’s what they deserve from him.
“Kids are smart. They know when you’re a first-year teacher, but so far they’ve been good,” he said.
“I’ve found you have to think on your feet. If you’re losing their attention, you have to bring them back. Today’s teachers can’t just sit,” he said. “So I get them up and moving, and that gets them engaged.”
‘Just play’
As a kid, and even as a young adult, Chmura struggled with himself.
“I always wanted to be better than everyone else,” he said. “I wanted to be faster. I’d practice (drums) three, four hours a day, and I wasn’t happy.
“I’d be playing before thousands of people, but I was numb, because I needed to be better than everyone instead of wanting to be a better version of myself,” he said. “I wasn’t mature enough to appreciate the value of the moment, sharing the moment with the other people on the stage.
“When people ask me about drumming, I tell them, ‘Just play.’ You don’t have to know the song first. Just play, then once you know the song you can dissect it and figure out how to match it, and then from there start creating your own stuff.
“There’ll be a moment when you’re playing and you go, ‘Oh, my gosh, I love this!’ For me it was when I was 7,” he said. “I was playing an old, beat up drum set, playing ‘Walking on the Sun,’ by Smash Mouth.
“I was feeling the beat, and my parents were loving it, and my dad was holding onto the drum set to keep it from falling off the stage. That’s when I knew I wanted to perform,” he said.
Chmura said he has also had that knowing moment about teaching.
When he was a substitute teacher, his mom would tell him teaching was something he was good at, that he was good with students.
“My mom always wanted me to be a teacher,” he said. “Teaching is hard, and there’s a real shortage of teachers. It’s very stressful, but it’s good stress.
“My heart still pounds when I get up in front of these kids,” he said, “but there’s something inside me that’s saying, ‘You need to do this.’”