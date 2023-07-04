Ever been curious about how authors transform their ideas into captivating novels? Interested in understanding the editing process that shapes a book?
Join local author Dylan Newton on Wednesday, August 9 at 3:00 PM at the Coastal Region Library, as she leads a session in celebration of National Book Lovers Day. The event, titled "Life Cycle of a Book," will provide insights into the journey of book creation. With eight published novels under her belt, including the upcoming release Change of Plans on August 1st, Dylan Newton is well-versed in the intricate process of bringing books to life.
From the initial spark of an idea to the meticulous drafting and revising, Dylan will guide attendees through each stage of the book-writing process. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of how their books are crafted.
As an added treat, Dylan Newton will be available to sign copies of her books for her fans.
Admission is free and open to the public. For further details about the "Life Cycle of a Book" session, visit the library’s online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or contact the Coastal Region branch directly at (352) 795-3716.