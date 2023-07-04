Ever been curious about how authors transform their ideas into captivating novels? Interested in understanding the editing process that shapes a book?

Join local author Dylan Newton on Wednesday, August 9 at 3:00 PM at the Coastal Region Library, as she leads a session in celebration of National Book Lovers Day. The event, titled "Life Cycle of a Book," will provide insights into the journey of book creation. With eight published novels under her belt, including the upcoming release Change of Plans on August 1st, Dylan Newton is well-versed in the intricate process of bringing books to life.

