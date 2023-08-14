Ken Frink is the newest Crystal River City Councilman.
For a brief period of time, Ken Frink was the only person who expressed the desire to take over City Council Seat No. 3, formerly held by Patrick Fitzpatrick, who passed away from cancer on June 7. Then, between Aug. 1-4, three more people – Mike Duncan, Bonnie Fleck, and Mindi Mulvie Hastings – made their intentions known.
As grateful as Mayor Joe Meek and City Councilors Ken Brown and Robert Holmes were in expressing thanks to all four – Councilwoman Cindi Guy Frink, recused herself from all discussion and the vote – when it came down to the final vote, they were unanimous in electing their former city manager, Ken Frink. To a person, each commented that Frink’s tenure was the reason they believed him to be the best candidate.
Another factor they cited was that the position would come up for election in March 2024, which Brown cited would be too steep a learning curve for anyone except Frink. It was also mentioned that in his role as interim council member that he would and could be of assistance to his successor, Douglas Baber; the mayor, plus Brown and Holmes also praised Baber, saying he had hit the ground running and there was no question he would bring Crystal River to the next level.
Yet before any vote was taken, each candidate, in alphabetical order, came before the city council at the Aug. 14 regular meeting and provided a brief biography of themselves, why they decided to run, and what would be one of the first issues they would consider addressing.
Each addressed the city council at its Aug. 14 regular meeting, presenting their reasons why one of them should be selected to serve on an interim basis until the March 2024 election, to fill out Fitzpatrick’s term of office. Whoever wins the popular vote (timed to be held the same day as voters in each party choose their primary candidate preference), officially takes over and will then serve as the city council member. That person can then decide whether to run for the seat in the November 2024 election (held the same day as the presidential election).
