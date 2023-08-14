Ken Frink

It’s now Interim Councilman Ken Frink, who was unanimously selected to fill out until March 24 the seat left vacant by the June 7 death of Patrick Fitzpatrick.

 File photo

Ken Frink is the newest Crystal River City Councilman.

For a brief period of time, Ken Frink was the only person who expressed the desire to take over City Council Seat No. 3, formerly held by Patrick Fitzpatrick, who passed away from cancer on June 7. Then, between Aug. 1-4, three more people – Mike Duncan, Bonnie Fleck, and Mindi Mulvie Hastings – made their intentions known.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

You can contact Steve Steiner at:

steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com