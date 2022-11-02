The semi-annual Friends of the Homosassa Library book sale is so much more than books.
It’s also puzzles and CDs, DVDs and miscellaneous media. It’s history and fashion, mystery and pop culture, music and magic.
It's a treasure hunt, because you never know what you may find in the stacks.
It’s about supporting the library and supplying it with things they need or what their patrons want that’s not in their budget.
Funds raised from book sales usually goes toward purchasing new, recently published books, and keeping the collection up to date.
This year’s fall book sale is from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19 at the library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, the corner of Grover Cleveland Boulevard and Grandmarch Avenue.
Hours are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For information, call the library at 352-628-5626.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
