Friends of Homosassa Library book sale

The semi-annual Friends of the Homosassa Library book sale is so much more than books. This year’s fall book sale is from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19 at the library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.

The semi-annual Friends of the Homosassa Library book sale is so much more than books.

It’s also puzzles and CDs, DVDs and miscellaneous media. It’s history and fashion, mystery and pop culture, music and magic.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.