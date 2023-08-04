Friends

Front, from left: Janice Hale, Senior Programs Supervisor; Kitty Porath, Friends Secretary; Irene Cocktrell, Circle of Friends Gift Shop Volunteer; Mary Laughlin, Friends President; Kathy Kovanda, Circle of Friends Gift Shop Volunteer; Linda Kelley, Circle of Friends Gift Shop Volunteer; Commissioner Ruthie Davis Schlabach. Back, from left:Commissioner Holly Davis; Commissioner Diana Finegan; Lynsie Roddenberry, Support Services Director; Commissioner Rebecca Bays; Commissioner Jeff Kinnard. Members of the Friends of the Community Center who volunteer at the Circle of Friends Gift Shop (not pictured): Susan Bell, former Friends President; Vikki Pietras, Friends Treasurer; Mary Ann Tauhert, Circle of Friends Gift Shop Volunteer; Carol Heaney, Circle of Friends Gift Shop Volunteer.

Citrus County’s Friends of the Community Centers, Inc. operate the Circle of Friends Gift Shop from the Citrus County Resource Center at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court in Lecanto. The gift shop is operated entirely by volunteers.

Each year, they donate the proceeds from gift shop sales to the Meals on Wheels program, which helps to feed Citrus County’s seniors in need. This year, they presented a check in the amount of $5,470, bringing the amount of donations since the gift shop opened in 2011 to a total of $55,843, which is an exciting milestone.

