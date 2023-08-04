Citrus County’s Friends of the Community Centers, Inc. operate the Circle of Friends Gift Shop from the Citrus County Resource Center at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court in Lecanto. The gift shop is operated entirely by volunteers.
Each year, they donate the proceeds from gift shop sales to the Meals on Wheels program, which helps to feed Citrus County’s seniors in need. This year, they presented a check in the amount of $5,470, bringing the amount of donations since the gift shop opened in 2011 to a total of $55,843, which is an exciting milestone.