With over a mile of on-site walkways, accessibility for Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park’s hundreds of daily visitors remains a priority. After a partnered nonprofit won a grant, the park can afford a major upgrade.

The Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park, a citizen support organization focused on conserving the area’s wildlife, received a $5,000 grant from the Florida State Park Foundation.

