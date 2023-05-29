With over a mile of on-site walkways, accessibility for Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park’s hundreds of daily visitors remains a priority. After a partnered nonprofit won a grant, the park can afford a major upgrade.
FHSWP was one of 10 total citizen support organizations across the state to receive a small grant award, which is given to help park improvement efforts. The money will go toward replacing a dozen complementary visitor wheelchairs at the park.
Don O’Toole, president of FHSWP, said the park’s existing equipment needed updating for some time.
“With age, our wheelchairs have fallen into disrepair. This $5,000 grant will allow us to replace those wheelchairs and ensure enough will be available for persons who need them. Keeping our park accessible for all is an important part of our mission,” O’Toole said in a release.
Many of the older wheelchairs were already decommissioned due to safety concerns. The newer replacements will also be larger for visitor comfort.
The Florida State Park Foundation gives $50,000 total annually for small grant awards.
Tammy Gustafson, the president of the Florida State Parks Foundation, said he hopes the parks awarded can keep fostering a love for the state’s environment.
“We congratulate the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park for being a 2023 small grants award recipient,” Gustafson said in a release. “Our small grants program has funded a wide array of projects that make a positive impact at dozens of state parks and helped to ensure the continued award-winning experiences visitors know and love at Florida State Parks.”
