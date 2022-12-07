On a recent Saturday morning at Central Ridge District Park in Beverly Hills, 9-year-old Landon Luff practiced dribbling a soccer ball with his older brother, 11-year-old Gunner.

On another part of the field, girls from the Nature Coast Soccer Youth 13 girls competitive team in their purple soccer shirts were paired with players with developmental disabilities as “buddies,” helping them with soccer basics, as moms and dads sat in camp chairs on the sides of the field.

Dax Gannon, 9, gives a high-five to Scotty Rivera, 13, during TOPS practice Saturday, Dec. 3.
Charlotte Keeran, 18, drives through defenders toward the goal Saturday morning, Dec. 3, during TOPS practice at the Central Ridge District Park.
TOPS buddy Gunner Luff, 11, works with his brother Landon, 9, Saturday morning, Dec. 3, at TOPS soccer practice in Beverly Hills.
Alex Yakishenko warms up prior to soccer practice Saturday, Dec. 3, during TOPS practice as he and others get ready for their workout.
Randy Naese, 9, kicks the ball toward the goal during TOPS practice Saturday, Dec. 3, in Beverly Hills.

