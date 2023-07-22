Chucks Guns, at 4027 N. Lecanto Highway in Beverly Hills, will offer a free presentation and open conversation about dementia and firearm safety, featuring Coping with Dementia President Debbie Selsavage, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Chucks Guns manager Bill Ullrich states, “Given the senior age of our Citrus County population, dementia is an ever-present possibility, and handling a firearm safely requires many of the abilities that dementia erodes, including judgment, vision, and manual dexterity. We want our citizens who enjoy firearms to be able to recognize the signs of dementia to know when it is time to take steps to keep their families safe.”