Those taking part in the hot lunch given away Friday afternoon, Sept. 1, were also offered cleaning supplies and toiletries as they pass through the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce parking lot. Many affected by Hurricane Idalia need various supplies provided to deal with issues related to flooding and water damage. A similar giveaway will happen Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Homosassa Civic Club in Old Homosassa from noon until 2 p.m.
Citrus County Chamber of Commerce special-events coordinator Missy Slanker hands out free, hot, barbecue chicken lunches to residents Friday afternoon, Sept. 1, at a drive-through lunch held at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce in Crystal River. In all, 300 chicken meals, served with baked beans and coleslaw, were donated by Diane and Chad Damron along with plates and utensils. M&B Dairy cooked the meat and delivered it to the Chamber where volunteers plated food and handed it to community volunteers, first-responders and local residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Idalia. A similar food giveaway will take place Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Homosassa Civic Club in Old Homosassa beginning at noon..
From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, approximately 200 hot meals were distributed to anyone from Citrus County impacted by Hurricane Idalia. In addition to the meals, free cleaning supplies were also available.
This event was presented by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Leon McClellan of M & B Dairy, who prepared the meals, which consisted of chicken, baked beans and coleslaw. Three hundred meals were prepared.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
McClellan’s is widely known for his involvement throughout this part of Citrus County, and an event held this past June for injured Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andy Lahera raised an estimated $45,000. Yesterday’s event was in keeping with McClellan’s civic duty.
“I love my community and I am blessed to be able to do it,” he said, and that way is through cooking. “I wanted to do something for the community I enjoy and know how to do,”
He added that giving back to the community is a family tradition, as is his cooking. A smile crossed his face as he further explained, “I was born on a smoker and a grill.”
Just as the giveaway was about to start, a heavy rainfall started, but according to Jade White, who handles public relations and communications for the chamber, it proved to be no deterrent.
“We gave out about 200 meals,” said White. The remaining meals, she said, would be distributed to the many Crystal River city employees who have been working day and night to get city operations back up and running, as well as given out to those on the front line, among them utility linemen, police and fire/rescue personnel.
This event will be repeated today, Saturday, Sept. 2, again from noon to 2 p.m., at the Homosassa Civic Club (5530 S. Mason Creek Road, Homosassa) while supplies last.
For anyone needing cleaning supplies, as well as information on assistance, you can obtain these from the United Way of Citrus County.