Those taking part in the hot lunch given away Friday afternoon, Sept. 1, were also offered cleaning supplies and toiletries as they pass through the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce parking lot. Many affected by Hurricane Idalia need various supplies provided to deal with issues related to flooding and water damage. A similar giveaway will happen Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Homosassa Civic Club in Old Homosassa from noon until 2 p.m.

From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, approximately 200 hot meals were distributed to anyone from Citrus County impacted by Hurricane Idalia. In addition to the meals, free cleaning supplies were also available.

This event was presented by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Leon McClellan of M & B Dairy, who prepared the meals, which consisted of chicken, baked beans and coleslaw. Three hundred meals were prepared.

Citrus County Chamber of Commerce special-events coordinator Missy Slanker hands out free, hot, barbecue chicken lunches to residents Friday afternoon, Sept. 1, at a drive-through lunch held at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce in Crystal River. In all, 300 chicken meals, served with baked beans and coleslaw, were donated by Diane and Chad Damron along with plates and utensils. M&B Dairy cooked the meat and delivered it to the Chamber where volunteers plated food and handed it to community volunteers, first-responders and local residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Idalia. A similar food giveaway will take place Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Homosassa Civic Club in Old Homosassa beginning at noon..

