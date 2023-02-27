When the temperature rises, bees get busy gathering nectar and pollen to make honey so humans can smear it on their biscuits, make baklava and sweeten their tea.
Not only that, bees pollinate many plants that produce fruits, vegetables and nuts – about 75 percent of the world’s flowering plants and 35 percent of the world’s crops.
Without bees, not only would there not be honey, but avocados, tomatoes and apples, melons, squash, broccoli, etc. would be in short supply.
No bees, no guacamole or apple pie.
As of December 2022, there are about 5,000 registered beekeepers in Florida who watch over more than 700,000 colonies – and there’s room for more.
Beginning Wednesday, March 8, and continuing every other Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. through Wednesday, May 17, the Citrus County Utilities Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program and the UF/IFAS Extension is offering a series of free, basic beekeeping workshops.
Each in-person workshop will be at the Citrus County UF/IFAS Extension Office at 3650 W Sovereign Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Local beekeepers and experts from the University of Florida will discuss a full range of topics such as best management practices and compliance, bee biology, equipment required for a successful apiary and strategies for managing healthy bee colonies.
The workshop schedule is as follows:
March 8: So, You Want to Keep Bees?
March 22: What’s in Your Apiary?
April 19: Starting Your First Colony
May 3: Reading Your Frames and Stressors
May 17: Honeybee Cottage Industries
New beekeepers must be 18 years or older to attend.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicle
online.com.