The Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, offers free admission on the first Saturday of each month with the popular Free First Saturday series.
The next Free First Saturday is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Visitors can enjoy free admission to see several recently opened exhibitions, including “The Unscene South: Charles Eady Revisits History.”
At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Eady will give free tours of his solo exhibition, featuring more than 20 mixed-media works that explore the history of free Blacks in the South prior to the Emancipation Proclamation. Learn directly from the artist with the opportunity to ask questions. Tours are free and will meet in the exhibition on the second floor.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Eady is a mixed-media artist born in South Carolina and currently based in Ocala. An award-winning artist and author, Eady’s artwork is inspired by and remains focused on the history of free Blacks in the South before the Civil War. His painting depicting an early Black jockey, “American Jockey” is in the permanent collection of the Appleton Museum of Art.
A little-known population of Blacks lived free in the U.S., long before Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery. Through Eady’s paintings, “The Unscene South” shares evidence and details of their existence, and presents opportunities to view the realities of their daily lives, seeking to eliminate many misconceptions about Blacks and the South.
The term “free Blacks” was used pre-Civil War to distinguish between people of color who were free, and people of color who were slaves. Free Blacks were free to live, work, and own businesses and property. The first federal census of 1790 revealed an official accounting of their presence. They were listed as “Other Free” or “Free People of Color.”
In South Carolina, 1,801 lived in rural and urban areas. Moreover, there were more free Blacks living in the South than the North, a trend that continued until the Civil War. Most chose to live in the South because living conditions were more favorable, and opportunities to own a business and property were more accessible.
By 1860, nearly 10,000 free Blacks lived in South Carolina. 500,000 lived in America.
“The Unscene South: Charles Eady Revisits History” reveals the history and courage of the “Other Free” living in the pre-Civil War South.
Other special exhibitions on view include “Eternal Summer: Works from the Permanent Collection” and “Caught Up in History and Captured on Film: Randy Batista’s Photographs of Florida and Cuba.” Scuba Steve’s Snack Shack food truck will be on-site throughout the day.
The Appleton Museum, Artspace and Store are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. A campus of the College of Central Florida, the Appleton Museum of Art is located at 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, east of downtown on State Road 40. Parking is free. For more information, call 352-291-4455 or visit appletonmuseum.org.