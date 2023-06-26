Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023 while he was directing traffic.
This past week they’ve added four new locations to the list of places offering the license plates for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to benefit Lahera and his family.
“So far we’ve sold over 351 plates, with over 100 plates sold at the (June 17) barbecue,” said Ed Heckman, owner of Mr. Green Custom Creations. “We’re still in dire need of more businesses displaying our license plates. Our goal is to sell 1,000 by July 15.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The four new businesses carrying the license plates honoring Deputy Lahera are:
Gentlemen's Quarters, 210a Tompkins St., Inverness, 352-419-4115
Glamour Salon, 212 tompkins St., Inverness, 352-287-2028
Connors Gifts, 218 Tompkins St., Inverness, 352-344-9790
Cedar River Seafood Restaurant, 1935 Highway 19 Crystal River, 352-794-3379
The plates are also available at:
Inverness locations
Brooklyn Deli, 3360 E. Gulf to Lake Highway( Fountain Square) Inverness, 352-637-3354
Tim’s Barber Room, 4815 Croft Ave., Inverness, 352-419-5843
Cridland Real Estate, 3362 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness, 352-634-1721
Love Chevrolet, 2209 Highway 44 Inverness, 888-837-2778
Crystal River locations
Castaways Bar and Grill, 5430 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, 352-794-3476
Salty Siren 439 N. E. 1st Terrace, Crystal River, 352-794-1479
Cody‘s Steakhouse 305 S. East US 19 Crystal River Florida 352-795-7223
Ozello locations
Ms Fins Oarhouse Marina, 2156 South Waterman Dr., Ozello, 352-228-4441
Fintastic Treasures, 14014 W. Ozello Trail, Ozello, 352-794-6009
Homosassa locations
RPJ Guns, 5392 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-419-4204
Kane’s Ace Hardware, 3600 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-3566
Love Power Equipment 2081 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-388-7900
Love motorsports 2021 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-621-3678
Love Honda 2219 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-4600
Hernando locations
Chicken King, 2420 N Florida Ave, Hernando, 352-344-0223
Lecanto locations
World Fusion, 1988 N Future Terrace, Lecanto, 352-513-3800
Other locations
Carter’s Country Store, 7018 North Country Rd. 470, Lake Panasoffkee
For more information about carrying the front license plates honoring Deputy Lahera, contact Ed Heckman at 352-302-2375 or email cuivp@tampabay.rr.com.