Lahera license plate 1
Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023 while he was directing traffic.

This past week they’ve added four new locations to the list of places offering the license plates for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to benefit Lahera and his family.

