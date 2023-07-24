fishing

Citrus County, renowned for its abundant fishing opportunities, is now the home of four fishing captains who have been recognized among the best in the world by FishingBooker, an online platform connecting anglers and fishing guides globally. The groups awarded the captains its prestigious Angler’s Choice Award for their dedication to providing top-notch fishing experiences for their clients.

Among the 7,610 captains partnering with FishingBooker, a mere 550, comprising a mere 7.2 percent, received this esteemed honor. What sets these four Citrus County captains apart is their consistent excellence, having earned the exclusive award four times within the past year, once in each season. The quartet is Leon Hampton of Reel Time Outfitters, David Maki of Finntastick Charters, Mark Reeves of Cast N Reel Fishing Charters, and Kevin Trahan of Finders Keepers Charters.

