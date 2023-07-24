Citrus County, renowned for its abundant fishing opportunities, is now the home of four fishing captains who have been recognized among the best in the world by FishingBooker, an online platform connecting anglers and fishing guides globally. The groups awarded the captains its prestigious Angler’s Choice Award for their dedication to providing top-notch fishing experiences for their clients.
Among the 7,610 captains partnering with FishingBooker, a mere 550, comprising a mere 7.2 percent, received this esteemed honor. What sets these four Citrus County captains apart is their consistent excellence, having earned the exclusive award four times within the past year, once in each season. The quartet is Leon Hampton of Reel Time Outfitters, David Maki of Finntastick Charters, Mark Reeves of Cast N Reel Fishing Charters, and Kevin Trahan of Finders Keepers Charters.
To be eligible for a single Angler’s Choice Award, captains must meet stringent criteria over the 12 months preceding the award date. This includes maintaining a remarkable 4.8-plus out of 5-star review rating from 10-plus verified reviews, a remarkable 98-plus percent reliability score (indicating the percentage of bookings successfully completed), an outstanding 98-plus percent response rate (reflecting the promptness in responding to booking requests within 24 hours), and full business verification.
Vukan Simic, the CEO of FishingBooker, spoke enthusiastically about the Angler’s Choice Award, which has been bestowed since 2015. In October 2022, the award became quarterly and featured even more rigorous criteria to honor the platform’s most committed captains and aid anglers in identifying the best guides available. Now, the spotlight is on this extraordinary group of guides who have consistently met the new version’s requirements and maintained their dedication to excellence, impressing both FishingBooker and their clientele alike.
These captains’ recognition not only elevates their standing within the fishing community but also showcases Citrus County as a premier fishing destination, drawing in enthusiasts from all corners of the globe. The local community applauds their achievement, proud of their representatives who continue to enhance the county’s reputation as a top-notch fishing haven.
As the fishing industry continues to thrive in Citrus County, these four captains serve as shining examples of what dedication, skill, and passion can achieve. Their legacy will undoubtedly inspire other fishing guides to strive for excellence, ensuring the region’s reputation as a world-class fishing destination remains firmly intact.
Congratulations to the exceptional captains of Citrus County for their well-deserved recognition and for being among the best in the world.