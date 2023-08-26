Four county commissioners said Friday they support their library advisory board’s decision this week to cut ties with the American Library Association (ALA) and stop paying the $275 annual membership dues.
The reasons involve the perception that the ALA is promoting a political agenda by pushing for LGBTQ books in libraries and helping librarians stand up to critics of drag queen story hours. Another reason is that association president Emily Drabinski is a self-professed Marxist.
Commissioner Holly Davis said she wants more information before committing to an opinion.
“My inclination would be to follow the lead of the library advisory board,” she said. “But I have not yet had the time to look at the specifics.’
But County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she finds it hard to reconcile the fact that the ALA asks for money and it doesn’t support what America stands for.
“We are not a Marxist country,” she said. “Taxpayers should not be supporting that.”
Schlabach said Citrus County libraries are not getting any real benefit from belonging to the ALA anyway so there’s no point in paying dues. That $275 a year over 20 years adds up to a lot, she said.
“This is a good start to tightening our purse strings for the upcoming budget cycle,” Schlabach said.
Kinnard: The ALA has lost its way
On Tuesday, the library advisory board, which makes recommendations to the county commission, voted 5-1 to recommend not renewing the membership fee after hearing from some 30 residents opposed to the ALA’s Marxist president and that association’s stance on LGBTQ materials and drag queen story times in libraries.
“So many of these national organizations start with a mission and then they lose their way,” County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said.
“Now you've got an organization with a president who is a self-professed Marxist. We lost a lot of soldiers around the world fighting that ideology and I don’t know, quite frankly, why we would support that organization if that’s their direction? That’s a deal-killer for me.”
Sen. Rubio calls for investigation
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and colleagues sent a letter to Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Director Crosby Kemper demanding an investigation into the ALA’s potential use of taxpayer dollars to silence story hours by Brave Books, a Christian children’s book publisher – a potential violation of the First Amendment – while also promoting “Drag Queen Story Hours” at public libraries.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays said she supports Rubio’s investigation and agrees with his statement that public libraries “must remain open to the public, and their availability should not be subject to the political whims of the ALA.”
“I take the same position as Sen. Rubio,” Bays said. “We can’t have it lopsided.”
The Chronicle placed calls and left messages to Citrus County Library Director Adam Chang on Thursday and Friday regarding the advisory board’s vote but there was no response.
ALA offers help to librarians experiencing citizen 'pushback'
Many libraries across the country have been hosting or participating in Drag Queen Story Hours, according to the ALA website.
“A few have experienced pushback from some members of their community,” the ALA said.
The ALA has established resources to help librarians respond to the challenges and create “a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive society,” the ALA website said.
Finegan said the public has been “very clear” from numerous meetings the last year about such controversial events such as LGBTQ Pride Month displays in local libraries and attempts to promote sexual agendas.
“Citrus County has not had a drag queen storytime in its libraries,” Finegan said. “The public has been very clear on that.
Finegan added that Citrus County does “not need to give county tax dollars to any organization run by a Marxist.
“Libraries should be educating the public, not indoctrinating,” she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.