Four county commissioners said Friday they support their library advisory board’s decision this week to cut ties with the American Library Association (ALA) and stop paying the $275 annual membership dues.

The reasons involve the perception that the ALA is promoting a political agenda by pushing for LGBTQ books in libraries and helping librarians stand up to critics of drag queen story hours. Another reason is that association president Emily Drabinski is a self-professed Marxist.

Holly Davis 2023

Davis

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Ruthie Schlabach 2023

Schlabach
Jeff Kinnard 2023

Kinnard
Rebecca Bays 2023

Bays
Diana Finegan 2023

Finegan

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags