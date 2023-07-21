Four measures authored by Congressman Gus Bilirakis have advanced following a vote in favor by the House Health Subcommittee in Washington, D.C. The provisions are aimed at improving public health outcomes, advancing critical research, and ensuring vulnerable children have access to mental health services.

One of the measures, the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act, seeks to unite the federal government in a mission to cure and prevent Parkinson’s disease, reduce financial and health burdens on American families, and decrease government spending over time. Parkinson’s disease is a significant global neurological disease with approximately 90,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Congressman Bilirakis, who lost his brother, Dr. Emmanuel Bilirakis, to Parkinson’s disease recently, expressed his commitment to continue the fight in his brother’s memory and on behalf of constituents facing this debilitating disease. The legislation aims to change the approach to achieve better results, building upon past successes and replicating other national project models to advance health care goals.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle