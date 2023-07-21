Four measures authored by Congressman Gus Bilirakis have advanced following a vote in favor by the House Health Subcommittee in Washington, D.C. The provisions are aimed at improving public health outcomes, advancing critical research, and ensuring vulnerable children have access to mental health services.
One of the measures, the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act, seeks to unite the federal government in a mission to cure and prevent Parkinson’s disease, reduce financial and health burdens on American families, and decrease government spending over time. Parkinson’s disease is a significant global neurological disease with approximately 90,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Congressman Bilirakis, who lost his brother, Dr. Emmanuel Bilirakis, to Parkinson’s disease recently, expressed his commitment to continue the fight in his brother’s memory and on behalf of constituents facing this debilitating disease. The legislation aims to change the approach to achieve better results, building upon past successes and replicating other national project models to advance health care goals.
The bipartisan Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0, another measure advanced, would reauthorize and increase funding for the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) Kids First initiative, which supports research for childhood cancer treatments. Named after Gabriella Miller, a young girl who bravely battled an inoperable brain tumor before passing away at age 10, the bill is intended to address pediatric cancer, the leading cause of death for American children. The legislation supports the Gabriella Miller Kids First Pediatric Research Program at the NIH, focusing on developing a large-scale data resource to advance understanding of pediatric cancers and structural birth defects, potentially leading to better treatments and cures.
Additionally, two Bilirakis-authored measures were favorably voted out of committee as part of the reauthorization of the SUPPORT Act, a comprehensive package designed to improve mental health and substance abuse treatment options across the country. The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act aims to combat the illicit use of the dangerous sedative xylazine, which has caused fatal overdoses nationwide. Congressman Bilirakis emphasized the need to save lives and provide law enforcement with the necessary tools to address this issue while ensuring legitimate veterinary use of xylazine continues.
The fourth measure, the Ensuring Medicaid Continuity for Children in Foster Care Act of 2023, seeks to fix a technical glitch in a federal statute created by the Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018. This glitch threatened to prevent the most at-risk children from accessing appropriate mental and behavioral health services covered by Medicaid. The Bilirakis bill will enable children in the state foster care system who stay in a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP) to receive necessary treatment without jeopardizing their participation in the Medicaid program.
All four bills will now proceed to consideration by the full Energy & Commerce Committee, expected to take place by the end of the month.