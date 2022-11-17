Live music, celebrity bartenders, amazing food, raffles, silent auction — Friday night done right, all to benefit the students employees of the Citrus County School District.

“Foundation Fest is the Citrus County Education Foundation’s largest fundraiser…celebrating the employees of the Citrus County School District as the first semester is coming to a close,” said Shaunda Burdette, CCEF executive director.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.