Citrus County could soon make it easier for local fortunetellers, palmists and clairvoyants to set up shop.
County commissioners Tuesday will discuss scheduling a public hearing March 28 to consider removing an outdated ordinance that now requires seers to jump more hurdles before hanging out a shingle.
The standards in the ordinance were established in 1992 and amended in 1994.
“It removes a hurdle between these private businesses and the county and allows them to carry out their trade,” county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said.
If approved, they will have to go through the same process as other business owners but without the “extra layer of red tape,” she said.
Kampschroer said the issue came up when a citizen inquired about obtaining a fortunetelling permit and the land development department discovered the outdated language.
Here are some examples (edited for clarity):
“No person shall engage in the occupation of fortunetelling or hold themselves out to be clairvoyants, palmists, astrologers, phrenologists, character readers, spirit mediums (or) be engaged in any occupation of a similar nature (without a permit) by the board of county commissioners.”
“The applicant shall have been a resident of the state for at least two years; shall establish good moral character by not less than five reputable citizens of the county and if the applicant has not resided in the county for at least four years, by not less than an additional five reputable citizens from outside of the county within or without the state.”
“The (ordinance) shall be applicable (only) to the unincorporated area(s) of the county.”
(Exempted from the ordinance are) Christian churches who heal the sick by prayers or regularly ordained ministers of churches who are members of the state spiritualist ministerial association whose charter is filed in the Library of Congress and is on record in the state capitol.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.