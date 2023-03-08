Fortune telling

Citrus County could soon make it easier for local fortunetellers, palmists and clairvoyants to set up shop.

County commissioners Tuesday will discuss scheduling a public hearing March 28 to consider removing an outdated ordinance that now requires seers to jump more hurdles before hanging out a shingle.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

