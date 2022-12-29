Fort Cooper sponsors first-day, 2023 special events

New Year’s resolutions start early at Fort Cooper State Park: take a hike on one of three park trails or bring a phone and participate in a Photo Scavenger Hunt. Scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1, the two events will start at 1 p.m. in the Park Pavilion. The events are open to all ages.
The Photo Scavenger Hunt is a self-guided search. A list of items is given to each participant to find as they explore the park. As each discovery is made, a picture is taken by the participant. At the end, the group of photos is shown to the park ranger to claim a prize.
The First Day Nature Hike, led by a park ranger, is a fun, enjoyable and informative hike for the whole family through the beautiful and peaceful Fort Cooper State Park. Participants will walk one of the park’s three nature trails, approximately 1.5 miles, examining the variety of plants, animals and insects that the ranger will identify along the way.
So, start the new year with a healthy hike and get acquainted with this gem of a state park.
For safety, it is recommended that close-toed shoes are worn. Suggested items to bring are water, insect repellent, a camera, and/or binoculars. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
This event is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Park entrance fee is $3 per vehicle.