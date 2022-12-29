Fort Cooper sponsors first-day, 2023 special events

Park Ranger Penny Wilson points out hidden natural wonders to visitors along the Dogwood Trail at Fort Cooper State Park.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

New Year’s resolutions start early at Fort Cooper State Park: take a hike on one of three park trails or bring a phone and participate in a Photo Scavenger Hunt. Scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1, the two events will start at 1 p.m. in the Park Pavilion. The events are open to all ages.

The Photo Scavenger Hunt is a self-guided search. A list of items is given to each participant to find as they explore the park. As each discovery is made, a picture is taken by the participant. At the end, the group of photos is shown to the park ranger to claim a prize.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 