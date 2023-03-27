The Fort Cooper Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) held a Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony at the March 7 meeting at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club in Hernando.
Major John K. McGee, retired U.S. Army, was the guest speaker. The primary purpose of the ceremony is to thank and honor Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR is a Commemorative Partner of the United States Vietnam War Commemoration and was truly proud to honor Vietnam and Vietnam Era Veterans here in Citrus County.
“No distinction is being made between veterans who served in-country, in-theater or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period,” said the Vietnam War Commemoration Site. “All were called to serve, none could self-determine where they were stationed, and all were seen in the same way by a country that could not separate the war from the warrior.”
Major McGee explained who these Veterans are and debunked several myths concerning the war in Vietnam.
There were 14 guest Veterans that attended, all received a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin and a certificate from the Fort Cooper Chapter, who “Joins a grateful Nation to Honor” them “in recognition of Valor, Service, Sacrifice during the Vietnam War.”
If there are any Veteran organizations that have members who served during Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, and have never been honored before for their service during the stated period of time, and would like to be honored, contact Fawn McGee, MSGT, Ret. U.S. Army, Regent of Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR.
Major McGee would be honored to hold a Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony at your organization. To contact Fawn McGee, email bobbymcgee_103@msn.com or call 352-346-2158 and leave a message.