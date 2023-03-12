The Friends of Fort Cooper State Park, in partnership with Park staff and rangers, invite the public to Fort Cooper Days where volunteers will reenact the battles and skirmishes at the historic site of the original Fort.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 and 19, with the reenactments at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

