The Friends of Fort Cooper State Park, in partnership with Park staff and rangers, invite the public to Fort Cooper Days where volunteers will reenact the battles and skirmishes at the historic site of the original Fort.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 and 19, with the reenactments at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.
The Fort Cooper Days event commemorates the conflicts between the local Seminole tribes residing in the Cove of the Withlacoochee with the invading First Georgia Battalion Volunteers as part of the on-going Second Seminole War.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In April 1836, members of the Georgia militia erected a Fort to house injured soldiers. Local and allied tribes of Seminoles battled for their land for over two weeks. A determined guerilla warfare was waged over the ownership of the land surrounding Lake Holathlikaha.
After two weeks, the commander of the Fort, Major Marc Anthony Cooper, and the Fort inhabitants, were rescued by arriving military replacements.
As months passed, Seminole families living in the Cove of the Withlacoochee decreased in numbers. The constant harassment from militia members arriving from the north made life intolerable. Families left their canoes, cattle, farmsteads, crops, and household goods, traveling south to the Everglades and west to points unknown.
The story of the Seminole Wars in the 1800’s is one of fear, frustration, loss and the reality that life would change forever for the Seminole Indians.
During the event, living historians will depict the culture, life and occupations of the 1800’s. Visitors can interact with trappers, a “crack” cattleman, sutlers, weavers, a trading post, and militia and Seminole reenactors.
Admission to Fort Cooper Days is $8 per person, 13 years and over. Refreshments will be available for purchase prepared by members of the Boy Scout Troop 302, Greater Tampa Council.
Additionally, a new Fort wall palisade has been erected and a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Fort site.
The ceremony will celebrate the reconstruction of the Fort’s palisade wall, funded by grants received from the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Arthur B. Fairman Trust, John H. Eden IV, trustee. This new Fort wall serves as a replica of one of the original Fort walls.
Fort Cooper State Park is located at 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness. For more information, call 352-726-0315 or go online to thefriendsoffortcooper.com.