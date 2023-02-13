Fort Cooper DAR honors 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History of the Year

The Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution named Terri Thibodeau as the 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History of the Year in Citrus County. Presenting the award is Regent Fawn McGhee and Fort Cooper Chapter Historian Deardra Pierce Wilcox.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Terri Thibodeau as the 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History of the Year in Citrus County during their February general meeting at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club.

The award is designed to recognize a notable, full-time teacher of American History and related fields, such as social studies, government, and citizen education in public, private and parochial schools for grades fifth through 12th.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 