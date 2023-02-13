Fort Cooper DAR honors 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History of the Year

The Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Terri Thibodeau as the 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History of the Year in Citrus County during their February general meeting at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club.
The award is designed to recognize a notable, full-time teacher of American History and related fields, such as social studies, government, and citizen education in public, private and parochial schools for grades fifth through 12th.
The 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History fosters a spirit of patriotism and loyal support of the country and constitutional government. She demonstrates the ability to relate history to modern life and events and has high academic standards, requiring excellence at all times from students. Thibodeau is committed to her students and enjoys good rapport with them.
She began teaching American History in 1985 and is currently the Social Studies department head at Lecanto Middle School, teaching Civics. Additionally, she serves as the lead sponsor of LMS's Student Council and mentors first-year teachers and student teachers.
Thibodeau is an expert in her field. She not only shares her incisive knowledge of American History with her students, but she also inspires the next generation to become lifelong stewards of the country's history and heritage.
She takes control of her classroom and delivers instruction in a fun meaningful way that her students understand. Her background in exceptional student education allows her to best accommodate students with special needs and provide differentiated instruction. Because of her expertise, she is the person other teachers seek out for guidance and assistance.
Thibodeau has proven that she has high academic standards and requires excellence at all times from students, as evidenced by her students' excellent performance on the Florida Civics end-of-course exam, earning her a High Effective Data Source rating. She has been recognized by the National Nominating Committee by being named an Honorary member for three years.
She has also demonstrated the ability to relate history to modern life and events. She creates an atmosphere where students love to be and are eager to learn more about the current government, how the government came to be, and the impact people have on the different processes as members of society.
She is committed to her students and enjoys a good rapport with them. She is visible at after school activities and takes an interest in her students' extra-curricular activities, such as athletics and clubs.
As the lead sponsor of the student council, Thibodeau fosters a spirit of patriotism and loyal support of the country and constitutional government. She is an exceptional teacher who is eminently qualified and deserving of the honor of Outstanding Teacher of American History.
Thibodeau will now represent Citrus County as the State Society selects and honors a state winner and submits this winner to the National Competition. The National Winner is honored at the 132nd Continental Congress in 2023 and will receive a check for $5,000, special gift certificate and book.
The Fort Cooper Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. To learn more about DAR, visit dar.org.