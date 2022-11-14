For Wayne Wilkinson, pastor of Living Water Ministries of Citrus County, life has its highs and its lows.
The highs include him being named to serve as pastor at both Living Water Ministries and Beverly Hills Community Church.
His first services as pastor of both congregations were Nov. 6 at the Community Church’s fellowship hall, 86 Civic Circle in Beverly Hills. The service that’s more traditionally the Community Church service is at 9:30 a.m. The more Living Water-oriented contemporary service is at 11 a.m.
Former Community Church interim pastor, the Rev. Mickie O’Donnell, has left to form her own congregation.
“This gives folks the opportunity to stress the name, ‘the community church,’” Wilkinson said about the partnership of the two churches. “We’re having services that should make anyone who worships in the name of Christ enjoy whichever service.”
Janet Barek, interim administrator of Community Church, said Wilkinson will serve as interim pastor of her church until the congregation finds a regular minister. However, she said that if the partnership of Community Church with Living Water works out, Wilkinson might be invited to stay as the regular pastor of Community Church.
For Wilkinson, it’s a return to his roots. He twice served as youth director at Community Church, and his father, William, was the church’s assistant pastor.
Wilkinson spun off Living Water with the mission to help the most needy, including the homeless and others down on their luck, according to Barek.
She said the partnership is a “win-win” for both congregations. Wilkinson said “It feels real good” to return to Community Church.
But his “win” is not just personal.
Living Water lost its lease at its former site at Beverly Plaza on Lecanto Highway in October 2021, where it not only rented a building that served as its church, but also spaces where it operated a thrift store, food bank, resource center and art gallery.
Living Water moved in March to two buildings that look like houses at 3 and 5 W. Lemon St., just off Lecanto Highway or County Road 491 in Beverly Hills.
Records show Wilkinson bought 3 W. Lemon St. from Stephen and Karen Proulx for $150,000 on March 1.
Parishioner Clay Savage is the owner of 5 W. Lemon St.
The major part of the Living Water thrift store and resource center operates from 3 W. Lemon St. Until recently, the sanctuary was at 5 W. Lemon St., where furniture is for sale. Wilkinson said that space is not large enough to allow for growth of the church.
Joining with the Community Church gives Living Water members the chance to attend church services in a fellowship hall where they don’t have to dodge extra furniture – a win.
However, the facility at 3 W. Lemon St. has been cited for operating as a business in an area zoned residential, and that’s not a problem that’s going to go away just because Living Water is partnering with the Community Church.
Wilkinson and Karen Proulx said businesses have operated from 3 W. Lemon St. for years. Proulx ran a real estate office from the building, and other businesses operated from the site, including a hair salon, she said.
The Citrus County Tax Collector’s office website shows that Proulx’s P and R Mid Florida Realty Services received a tax bill for the site from 1998 to 2018. Laura Allison Photography also received a tax bill for the site from 2014-16.
Proulx said she believed she was selling Wilkinson a commercial business site, and that’s what Wilkinson said he thought he had bought. Proulx holds Wilkinson’s mortgage.
When one first glances at county websites, the zoning of the property seems unclear.
An online listing from the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s office has 3 W. Lemon St. listed under its “Commercial” property tab. And on another page, it’s listed as “Store/Off/Res.” Under the “Land & Agriculture” tab, the property is listed as “mixed use” for land use but “medium density residential” for zoning.
A worker who answered the phone at the Citrus County Land Development Division said the property is zoned “medium density residential” and that it has been zoned this way since 2004.
In a medium density residential area, four single family residences are allowed per acre, and under certain conditions, up to eight units are allowed per acre. Businesses are not included in this zoning.
And herein lies the rub.
According to Wilkinson, in May, a code enforcement officer followed up on complaints that the yard outside the thrift shop was messy, and also that he had an unauthorized storage container on the property. A third complaint was that the thrift shop is operating in an area that’s not zoned for business.
County Commissioner Ruthie Davis Schlabach said she filed a complaint against the property after elderly residents of the area contacted her about furniture and other items piled up outside the store.
“There was junk outside and a big pod,” she said. “It was a hot mess.”
She said she thought the store has now cleaned up the mess. She said her complaint was not about zoning.
Joanna Coutu, the county’s Land Development Division director, said there were three official complaints: about the messiness outside the store, about the container and about zoning.
She said the property has been tidied and the container removed, so the only remaining complaint is about the zoning.
In July, after the Living Water thrift store had failed to comply with a Code Compliance Division request to cease operations because of the zoning violation or to seek a conditional use permit to stay in business, a special master was called in.
At a July 21 hearing, Special Master Christian Waugh concluded that the thrift store is in violation of the medium density residential zoning code and must either cease business or seek a conditional use permit.
Wilkinson said he fears he might be requested to make expensive repairs if he seeks the conditional use permit.
He said he feels the complaint is a “selective complaint, and it’s against a church. ... They don’t want to have a thrift store ... or Living Water Ministries.”
He pointed to the many other businesses that are in homes or small shops immediately off Lecanto Highway that seem to be operating without a hassle.
For example, right across the street from Living Water, there’s a massage parlor. When you drive around the blocks immediately adjacent to Living Water, you see signs for a day care facility, a storefront church, a hair braiding business, The Path Rescue Mission, Backyard Pool & Spa, Home Buyer’s Friend property management and Beverly Hills Family Care Center.
Coutu said the thrift shop is right off County Road 491, where there are many businesses. If Living Water filed for a conditional use permit and petitioned that other nearby businesses operate from similar facilities, this might be a plausible argument.
The Planning and Development Commission Board would have to approve any application for a conditional use permit. Coutu said the deadline for filing the permit is Nov. 18.
Wilkinson suggested that perhaps the county is eyeing his property for road-widening of County Road 491.
However, Commissioner Schlabach said any road widening in that specific area of Beverly Hills won’t be happening for quite some time.
Wilkinson said Living Water still gives dry food and clothes to those in need from its Lemon Street location. It also helps people with such needs as a ride to the doctor and other issues. Living Water continues its dedication to those who most need help, he said.
He said if the county doesn’t want Living Water to be at its current site, it would be a good idea for the county “to help us find a place.”
His reasoning is that there are few facilities in the county dedicated to helping the homeless and others who have fallen into hard times.
“Either leave us alone or help us find a place,” he said. “I’m 74 years old. And I really don’t like fighting. But if I have to, I will.”