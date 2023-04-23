Join Citrus County Chronicle Publisher Emeritus, Gerry Mulligan, for an afternoon of storytelling and reminiscing as he speaks about his 43 years working for the newspaper. Mulligan will talk about his time in the community and share stories from his book ‘Out the Window’.
In his book, Mulligan writes about duct tape and family values, rats and squirrels, trying to catch a chicken, getting paddled in school, meeting baseball’s Tommy Lasorda who thought he was Gerry Mulligan the jazz musician, his sore feet and an ugly toe, his dog’s fondness for pooping in his shoe, getting bit by a poisonous snake and how much he loves Citrus County.