Ron Shultz

Former property appraiser, state representative, Ron Shultz died Feb. 6 at age 84.

Back in the day when Citrus County property appraiser Charlie Allen, a Democrat, was diagnosed with cancer and knew he needed to resign, the man he picked to replace him was — gasp! — a Republican, Ron Shultz.

“That led to an outcry among all the Democrats around here — ‘How could you do that?!’” said Frank DiGiovanni, retired Inverness city manager. “So, Charlie Allen said he wanted the best guy for the job, and that was Ron Shultz.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags