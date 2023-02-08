Back in the day when Citrus County property appraiser Charlie Allen, a Democrat, was diagnosed with cancer and knew he needed to resign, the man he picked to replace him was – gasp! – a Republican, Ron Schultz.
“That led to an outcry among all the Democrats around here – ‘How could you do that?!’” said Frank DiGiovanni, retired Inverness city manager. “So, Charlie Allen said he wanted the best guy for the job, and that was Ron Schultz.”
He was officially appointed by Gov. Bob Martinez, the Republican governor of Florida, to finish his predecessor’s term and was elected three more times before retiring.
Ron Schultz, former Citrus County property appraiser and former State Representative for District 43, died Feb. 6 at age 84.
“Ron was acknowledged by most everyone as a smart man,” DiGiovanni said. “He never stopped thinking. On or off the job, you knew his eyes and ears were always open. He was always listening, because he was always wanting to improve Citrus County.”
And sometimes that meant ruffling feathers.
He wasn’t afraid of a fight; he wasn’t afraid to stand up to the big guys, and he wasn’t afraid of litigation.
He’d go after the big companies like then-Florida Power, getting them to pay their fair share in property taxes.
“He did everything he could to make sure that people had the correct value on their properties,” said Melanie Hensley, also a former Citrus County property appraiser who worked for Schultz as chief deputy property appraiser until he retired and she was elected.
“He was the best boss I ever had,” Hensley said. “He encouraged everybody. He was always willing to teach you how to do something or explain why he wanted something done a certain way.
“He was very intelligent, also hyper, so he kept you on your toes,” she said. “He was also funny and serious…When he knew he was going to retire, he taught me the job and encouraged me to run. He kept saying, ‘You can do it.’ He was just a really super guy.”
Prior to his 15 years as Citrus County property appraiser from 1990-2005, Schultz served 12 years as the Pinellas County property appraiser.
After he retired, he was elected to the Florida House as the Representative for District 43 where he served for three years.
His community interests includes membership in the Homosassa River Alliance, Homosassa Civic Association and the Shared Services Alliance.
“He loved Homosassa,” said Curt Ebitz, a community leader and a longtime Homosassa resident. “He used to live on the Homosassa River and was involved with the preservation of the river. He had a sincere interest in preserving the uniqueness of Citrus County.
“He was aggressive when he needed to be, and just a solid guy, with his heart in the right place,” he said. Ron Schultz would attack windmills if it was in the best interest of Citrus County.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.