He’s led an eclectic life, ranging from serving as a Congressional intern to living in Panama with no electricity or running water.
He’s been an Inverness middle school teacher, a public defender and an Episcopal priest.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Rev. Harry Coverston will speak on “Life Lessons from the Spiritual Journey,” at 10:30 a.m. at Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
A sixth-generation Floridian and a fourth-generation teacher, Coverston has a master of divinity degree from the Episcopal seminary in Berkeley, California, and a doctoral degree in religion, law and society from Florida State University.
He taught at three community colleges in Florida until retiring in 2016. He’s now on the staff at St. Richard’s Episcopal Church in Winter Park and also is a researcher for the Alliance for Truth and Justice, which educates the public about Florida’s lynching history.
Coverston will speak on the life lessons he has learned over 70 years of leading an unorthodox life.
The session also will be on Zoom. To get the Zoom link, email: contactncuu@gmail.com.