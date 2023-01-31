The Rev. Harry Coverston

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Rev. Harry Coverston will speak on “Life Lessons from the Spiritual Journey,” at 10:30 a.m. at Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.

 Special to the Chronicle

He’s led an eclectic life, ranging from serving as a Congressional intern to living in Panama with no electricity or running water.

He’s been an Inverness middle school teacher, a public defender and an Episcopal priest.

