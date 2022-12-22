Former Inverness City Councilman David Ryan was honored Tuesday with a key to the city from Mayor Bob Plaisted.
Ryan had served on the city’s code enforcement board and nine years as a city councilman.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:05 pm
During the City Council meeting, Plaisted praised Ryan for his hard work on the council and serving on several boards in representing Inverness’ interests.
Council President Cabot McBride said Ryan worked tirelessly in attending functions and events and in preparation for public council meetings.
“Dave Ryan was loyal to the city,” McBride said. “He stood up for us well.”
Ryan thanked Plaisted and other council members for their support and vowed to remain active when it came to city issues.
Ryan was beaten in his bid in November for another term.
In other business, the council voted 3-0, with council members Gene Davis and Crystal Lizanich absent, to create a land development code to encourage artists to live and create art in Inverness.
The council voted to create a transitional zoning category for artists to live and work inside the city and to create “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/ professional zoning district.
The council will vote again in the future during the proposal’s second reading.
“After completing four popular public art projects and hosting two successful art festivals, the city is engaged with local artists and would like to encourage them to live, work, and produce art in the City of Inverness,” wrote City Manager Eric Williams.
“For example, the Community Development Department has received inquiries about art studios in the areas zoned residential professional,” he wrote the council.
If approved, the art studios would require art be made inside the structure, the artist could live inside, but no more than 25% of the building could be used for retail and selling of the art. The artist would also be prohibited from displaying the art outside the home.
Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer said the zoning addition is in keeping with the city’s cultural goals.
Councilwoman Linda Bega said the plan “shows we’re thinking ahead and (being) progressive.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
