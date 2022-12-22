Dave Ryan receives key to city from mayor

Mayor Bob Plaisted, left, gives a key to the city to former Inverness City Councilman David Ryan on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Former Inverness City Councilman David Ryan was honored Tuesday with a key to the city from Mayor Bob Plaisted.

Ryan had served on the city’s code enforcement board and nine years as a city councilman.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.