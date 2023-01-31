Years ago, as captain of the Lecanto High School girls soccer team and Homecoming Queen, Abigail Skinner was a star.
Popular, well-liked, admired, she appeared to have it all together, but that was only on the outside, said the 2017 LHS graduate.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Years ago, as captain of the Lecanto High School girls soccer team and Homecoming Queen, Abigail Skinner was a star.
Popular, well-liked, admired, she appeared to have it all together, but that was only on the outside, said the 2017 LHS graduate.
Inside, she felt very alone.
“I had depression and anxiety, and was ‘Baker Acted’ when I was in high school,” she said.
And yet, even then she knew she wanted to help people.
At 23, today Skinner is a Christian missionary serving in Boston with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in a variety of roles: social media manager and manager of hospitality; she’s on the networking team connecting with churches about upcoming events and serves as evangelism outreach coordinator.
Last year, she returned to Citrus County with a YWAM creative arts team and presented “Encounter Performance,” a multi-faceted, full-stage performance depicting the biblical story of creation, the fall of man all the way through to the death and Resurrection of Jesus, using visual arts, dance, theater and music.
Skinner and her team are back in Citrus County with another “Encounter Performance,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Curtis Peterson Auditorium, 3810 W. Educational Path, Lecanto.
The worship band, Boston Worship House, will also be part of the performance.
“We’re a group of young missionaries who travel across America using the creative arts to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Skinner said. “we’re actually heading to El Salvador for two weeks.”
The public is invited to this free, one-night-only performance.
For reserved seats, go to https://tinyurl.com/yz76j54b. Tickets are not required.
For more information, call 352-212-9207.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.