County commissioners at their last meeting closed the files on a 2-year-old sexual harassment lawsuit between former cousnty commissioner Scott Carnahan and ex-county budget director Kristin Demers.
The board approved a settlement agreement for $60,000, to come out of the county’s insurance trust fund.
The agenda item was part of the board’s consent agenda, which was unanimously approved without discussion.
Demers, who served the county with a complaint in June 2021, contended she was subjected to unlawful discrimination and retaliation and filed a lawsuit which had been pending before the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court.
In the lawsuit, Demers claimed Carnahan violated protections afforded under the Florida Civil Rights Act.
The lawsuit named Citrus County as a defendant. While Carnahan was the only county person mentioned by name in the 14-page complaint, he was not a defendant.
The lawsuit said Carnahan in March 2019 subjected Demers to a “barrage of unwanted sexual harassing behavior.”
Carnahan and the county denied any wrongdoing.
Demers resigned in October 2018 for a position in the private sector, but was negotiating with former county administrator Randy Oliver to get her job back. It didn’t work out.
