Former County Administrator Randy Oliver dies less than one month into his retirement

Citrus County Administrator Randy Oliver, who served as county administrator from 2015 until retiring Nov. 8, 2022, died this week at his home in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Tina Rock Ferdinand-Oliver.

Former County Administrator Randy Oliver has died, Board Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach told the Chronicle on Friday. Schlabach shared a Facebook post written by his new wife about Oliver’s passing:

“My heart is broken,” Tina Rock Ferdinand-Oliver wrote. “… in a twinkling of an eye, my love, Randy, was transported to Heaven's gates, as my Lord saw fit to bring my love home. God's ways are not our ways. Our journey together was but a glorious vapor on the scale of eternity. Randy has touched my heart and life in ways that I never dreamed possible, especially at this stage of our lives. Randy is proof that you must be prepared and certain where you will spend eternity when you are transported from life to death.”

