Former County Administrator Randy Oliver dies less than one month into his retirement

Former County Administrator Randy Oliver has died, Board Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach told the Chronicle on Friday. Schlabach shared a Facebook post written by his new wife about Oliver’s passing:
“My heart is broken,” Tina Rock Ferdinand-Oliver wrote. “… in a twinkling of an eye, my love, Randy, was transported to Heaven's gates, as my Lord saw fit to bring my love home. God's ways are not our ways. Our journey together was but a glorious vapor on the scale of eternity. Randy has touched my heart and life in ways that I never dreamed possible, especially at this stage of our lives. Randy is proof that you must be prepared and certain where you will spend eternity when you are transported from life to death.”
Oliver served as county administrator from 2015 until retiring Nov. 8, 2022.
“Mr. Oliver led Citrus County through many challenges during his eight years serving the Board of County Commissioners,” said county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer. “He took his work seriously, and made an impact in many of our lives.
“Our condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”
In December 2014, commissioners voted 5-0 to hire him.
“He would be well suited, given his background,” Commissioner Joe Meek said on the day of the vote. “He is straightforward. He would be somebody who would meet the challenges we have today.”
Upon hearing the news, former County Commissioner Scott Carnahan said his heart just sank.
“It’s very hard to process,” said Carnahan, who was part of the Board that hired Oliver. “I had a close relationship with Randy. I don’t have any words to describe it. I don’t. He was supposed to be living his retirement. It’s devastating.”
During his time as administrator, Oliver was at the helm for: the Suncoast Parkway extension; the widening of County Road 491; the development of two major County Road 491 intersections, County Road 486 and State Road 44; whether or not to move the war monuments on the Historic Old Courthouse lawn; what to do about homeless cats, the animal shelter, universal garbage and “Port Citrus.”
He was administrator when Fire Services returned to county control, when Hurricane Irma caused great damage to many county residents’ homes, during the campaign to save the Beverly Hills pool and the discussion for a Homosassa Park.
“It’s just so sad,” Schlabach said, noting the Board had just learned he was newly married, with plans to travel Europe and enjoy his retirement. She praised him for guiding the county through COVID and teaching her how to secure financial bonding for the animal shelter.
“He was just such a financial genius,” Schlabach said.
Among many other headaches, he dealt with blighted properties and code violators, impact fees, garbage pickup, road maintenance, budgets, MSBUs and contentious commissioners.
After his first few weeks on the job, Oliver told the Chronicle: “I’ve got an expression, you’ve probably heard it: ‘Never let them see you sweat.’ I try to bring a calm and a peace to the situation. Sometimes they’ll debate things vigorously. You have to learn in this position when to let them talk and discuss things among themselves. The hardest part for a county administrator is when to say something and when not to.”
Another time he said, “Government’s a little bit like sailing a big ship: It takes a while to get it turned. The stops and the starts and the turns are inefficient. I try to make it so the elected officials are involved every step of the way so you don’t have that.”
He believed in the importance of getting to know the community, and in 2017, rode along with a county Meals On Wheels driver and personally delivered each person on his route a chef salad, carrot and raisin salad, a fresh apple, and single-serving cartons of orange-pineapple juice and milk.
“I’m here because I want to learn more about the program,” Oliver said. “As I understand, this is the only lifeline that some of these people have.”
At the Jan.18, 2022 commission meeting, Oliver announced he would be retiring. His last day as county commissioner was Nov. 8.
“It has been my pleasure to serve you and the citizens of Citrus County,” he wrote to commissioners. “You have a tremendous senior management team and they will continue to serve the board and citizens of Citrus County well.”
On his first day of retirement, Carnahan said Oliver and his wife went on a trip up the East Coast.
“It’s just … it’s hard to describe at this point. It hasn’t sunk in yet," he said.
Hands down, Carnahan said, Oliver’s legacy here will go down as being the best county administer Citrus County has ever had.
“He took Citrus County, financially, to whole other level,” Carnahan said. “There’s huge, huge shoes to fill. Randy gave it his all. Randy taught me a lot. His legacy as far as I’m concerned, is the best administrator Citrus County has ever hired.”