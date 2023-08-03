The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has identified female skeletal remains that were found in 2007 in Sarasota County. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone familiar with the victim, Jeana Burrus, or her husband, James Burrus. The couple lived in Citrus County before moving to Maryland and then Sarasota.
On Feb. 6, 2007, the skeletal remains of a female were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court in Sarasota. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remained cold until November 2022, when the SCSO, working in conjunction with DNA Labs International Inc., utilized current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to make a positive identification.
The victim, identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus, was determined to be 39 years old at the time of her death. She resided in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband and son, James Burrus, Jr. Jeana was unemployed. Her husband was employed at a local body shop in the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue in Sarasota. Her son attended Gulf Gate Elementary School from 2005-06.
The investigation into Jeana’s death was further complicated as she was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts had not been questioned. The couple resided in Citrus County and Frederick, Maryland, before relocating to Sarasota County. The SCSO is asking anyone who may have known either Jeana or James Burrus or has information regarding her death to contact SCSO Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.