Jeana Burrus, James Burrus and James Burrus Jr. Authorities are looking into the discovery of remains in 2007 in Sarasota County that were recently identified as those of Jeana Burrus. She was never reported missing.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has identified female skeletal remains that were found in 2007 in Sarasota County. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone familiar with the victim, Jeana Burrus, or her husband, James Burrus. The couple lived in Citrus County before moving to Maryland and then Sarasota.

On Feb. 6, 2007, the skeletal remains of a female were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court in Sarasota. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remained cold until November 2022, when the SCSO, working in conjunction with DNA Labs International Inc., utilized current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to make a positive identification.

