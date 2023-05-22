On the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, during the regular practice of the Citrus High School football team, 16-year-old Antonio Hicks collapsed on the field.

Immediately, his teammates went into action, including Shaun Jonaitis who grabbed the AED machine, an Automated External Defibrillator that analyzes a person's heart rhythm during cardiac arrest, and, if necessary delivers a shock to help the heart re-establish a correct heart rhythm.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.