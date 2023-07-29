Last week, the Florida Press Association recognized former Chronicle Publisher Gerry Mulligan for his outstanding service in the field of newspaper journalism in Florida by inducting him into the Florida Newspaper Hall of Fame at the 2023 Florida Press Association’s annual conference.
“Probably the most enjoyable part of the conference was the induction of Gerry Mulligan into the Florida Press Association’s Hall of Fame,” said Chronicle Publisher Trina Murphy. “I can’t think of a more fitting individual for this honor…Gerry has made a significant impact on newspapers across Florida, both large and small community papers.
“Over the years he has always been known as one of the wisest people in the room and has helped so many papers to thrive and survive during his 43 years of service,” she said.
Murphy added that standing by Mulligan’s side during his induction while a room filled with his peers gave him a standing ovation was an honor.
“We know Gerry for the great things he has done in our community so I’m sure it’s no surprise to hear he does the same for newspapers across the state,” she said.
Jim Fogler, president and chief executive officer of the Florida Press Association and Intersect Media Solutions, said Mulligan's “remarkable contributions have made an indelible mark on the Florida Newspaper Community.
“As a visionary leader, his profound impact on the Florida Press Association has been evident through the years, guiding us with wisdom and strategic vision,” Fogler said.
Fellow publisher David Dunn-Rankin, CEO of D-R Media, which has papers in four central Florida counties, said he both respects and admires Mulligan.
“Gerry Mulligan is the finest all around daily newspaper publisher in Florida over the last 30 years,” he said. “That alone qualifies him for the Hall of Fame. I respect his skill as a publisher…(and) I admire Gerry Mulligan for how much he has given back to our association.
“He has served on the Florida Press board and been its treasurer for over 30 years, including chair of the foundation, creating and nurturing our leadership development and internship programs. That alone qualifies him for the Hall of Fame,” he said. “I admire Gerry for how much he has given back.”
Mulligan said getting inducted into the Florida Press Hall of Fame was a great honor.
“It was my incredible good fortune that I came to help David Arthurs run the Chronicle back in the late 1970s right when Citrus County was going through a population boom,” he said. “We grew a small Inverness weekly paper into a county-wide daily paper and fought off very tough competition from big city papers. We knew Citrus County deserved its own paper. I was fortunate to work with dozens of great people to make the newspaper one of the best small papers in the country.”
