Gerry Mulligan

Gerry Mulligan retired Friday, Aug 6, 2021 as publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle after a 43-year career at the newspaper.

He was recently inducted into the Florida Newspaper Hall of Fame for his outstanding service in the field of newspaper journalism in Florida.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle file

Last week, the Florida Press Association recognized former Chronicle Publisher Gerry Mulligan for his outstanding service in the field of newspaper journalism in Florida by inducting him into the Florida Newspaper Hall of Fame at the 2023 Florida Press Association’s annual conference.

“Probably the most enjoyable part of the conference was the induction of Gerry Mulligan into the Florida Press Association’s Hall of Fame,” said Chronicle Publisher Trina Murphy. “I can’t think of a more fitting individual for this honor…Gerry has made a significant impact on newspapers across Florida, both large and small community papers.

