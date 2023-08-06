Juli Futrell, a student at the University of Florida, was one of the mentors at this year's For the Children Royal Family Camp for children in foster care. One of the camp events: Everyone gets a birthday party, because kids in foster care are often overlooked on their birthday, said David Clayton, For the Children director for the Citrus County chapter.
A child may be abused or neglected, but when he or she is removed from their home and placed in foster care, all they know is that they’ve been ripped away from all they know, said David Clayton, director of the Citrus County chapter of For the Children.
For the Children is a national nonprofit organization, started in 1985 in Costa Mesa, California, that seeks to provide hope to children in foster care through monthly mentoring and a week-long annual summer camp.
Clayton and his wife, Jen, run the Citrus County program from Calvary Church in Inverness.
This is their second year.
“These kids, when they’re ripped from their home, they’re traumatized; they’re no longer with mom and dad, and they may go from house to house to house,” Clayton said. “A lot of them don’t realize there was anything wrong with their situation, and they feel like they’re the ones being punished and they don’t know why.”
A lot of them take their anger and frustration out on their caseworkers, Jen Clayton said.
“So, we get to come alongside these kids and love them,” David Clayton said. “When we’re at camp, we let them know they won’t get kicked out. ‘We’re going to make sure you’re loved and we’re going to try to figure out what your needs are so we can help you.'”
He said that they know they’ve made a difference when they see kids who run or act out instead seek out a counselor or staff member and talk out their feelings.
This summer they had 31 kids at camp, with about 50 trained staff to meet their needs.
“One of the things we do at camp, everyone gets a birthday party with a cake and presents and everything,” Clayton said. “A lot of times, these kids’ birthdays are overlooked.”
Now the Claytons are getting ready for the once-a-month mentoring club, which combines activities and fun events with one-on-one mentoring.
“We’re all in a group, but each child is paired with a mentor,” Clayton said.
He said they work hand-in-hand with the Guardian ad Litem program.
Also, about 25 local groups, nonprofits, churches and agencies help them help the kids they serve.
“For us, it’s about how we as a church meet the needs of our community and our foster care system in Citrus County where kids are being sent out of the county because there aren’t enough foster homes here,” he said. “How can we reach kids with hope and love and safety, and impact them in a way that they’re not a statistic, but they can be a success story?
“We also want the community to know who we are and what we do and that we want these kids to know there is a God who loves them and has a future for them and that they are safe.”
Jen Clayton said they also want to bring awareness to the need for more foster homes in Citrus County and also the need for support and encouragement for people who do open their homes to foster children in need.
Those who would like to volunteer with the For the Children mentoring club are welcome but are required to be able to pass a background check and interview process and 12 hours of training.
“Our hope is to be able to connect the community with the heart of God for these kids,” Jen Clayton said, “and to open people’s eyes to the need and be a part of meeting the need.”