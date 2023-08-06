Royal Family Camp

Juli Futrell, a student at the University of Florida, was one of the mentors at this year's For the Children Royal Family Camp for children in foster care. One of the camp events: Everyone gets a birthday party, because kids in foster care are often overlooked on their birthday, said David Clayton, For the Children director for the Citrus County chapter.

A child may be abused or neglected, but when he or she is removed from their home and placed in foster care, all they know is that they’ve been ripped away from all they know, said David Clayton, director of the Citrus County chapter of For the Children.

For the Children is a national nonprofit organization, started in 1985 in Costa Mesa, California, that seeks to provide hope to children in foster care through monthly mentoring and a week-long annual summer camp.

David and Jen Clayton

David and Jen Clayton, directors of For the Children Citrus County Chapter, a nonprofit, faith-based organization that mentors abused and neglected children who are in foster care.

