Footprints On My Heart

Footprints On My Heart, Inc. is proud to announce that both their vice president and photographer, Ashley Morrison, as well as Lydia Sulecki, treasurer, have graduated the Stillbirthday University's birth and bereavement certification program.

This training equips them to provide support for birth in any outcome and in any trimester. Morrison has been a board member with Footprints On My Heart since its founding in 2019. Sulecki has been member since October 2021.

