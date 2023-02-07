Footprints On My Heart, Inc. is proud to announce that both their vice president and photographer, Ashley Morrison, as well as Lydia Sulecki, treasurer, have graduated the Stillbirthday University's birth and bereavement certification program.
This training equips them to provide support for birth in any outcome and in any trimester. Morrison has been a board member with Footprints On My Heart since its founding in 2019. Sulecki has been member since October 2021.
This training certifies them as a Stillbirthday Birth & Bereavement Doula. A doula is a trained professional who provides expert guidance for the service of others and who supports another person through a significant health-related experience, such as childbirth, miscarriage, and stillbirth.
The mission of Footprints On My Heart is to provide free services for parents and their families who have survived the loss of a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or infant loss.
Footprints On My Heart, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. They appreciate each and every donation; every dollar is dedicated to their mission. No board members receive compensation, and they have no hired staff. To learn more, see the website footprintsonmyheart.org or follow @footprintsonmyheartfl on Facebook.