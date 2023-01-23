FOOD PANTRIES
We Care Food Pantry is closed.
Red Level Baptist Church: Living Bread Food Pantry at Red Level Baptist Church has a food distribution from 4-5 p.m. the second Wednesday, and from 9-10 a.m. the last Wednesday each month for anyone who is in need of food in the community. The church also has toiletries and clothing. Items will be distributed at the Red Level Baptist Church parking lot, 11025 W. Dunnellon Road, Crystal River, 1 mile off U.S. 19 on West Dunnellon Road (County Road 488). Those in need of emergency assistance at other times may call the church at 352-795-2086. Visit redlevelchurch.com.
North Oak Church: Food and non-food items are available on the fourth Saturday of every month at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs, from 10 a.m. until noon. These two ministries are open to anyone who has a need and there is no charge.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit onto North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability while supplies last. More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Citrus County Family Resource Center: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (holiday hours vary), 3660 N. Carl G. Rose Highway, Hernando. For information, call 352-344-1001.
Daystar Life Center: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River. 352-795-8668. Food for dogs and cats may also be available. Other assistance available. A community service resource.
First Baptist Church of Homosassa Life Care Center: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays for bread distribution at 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Homosassa. Homosassa residents may receive a bag of canned and dry goods once a month. Call 352-628-3858.
St. Timothy Lutheran Church and Life Tree Church: provide a food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at Life Tree Church at 1501 SE U.S. 19, Crystal River. Call 352-403-1498.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church: Food Pantry is now the first four Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. in the parish hall (never on fifth Wednesday), 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. Registration and ID are required. For information, call 352-795-2176, ext. 101. Free served meals and giveaways are canceled until further notice.
Citrus United Basket (CUB): 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1201 Parkside Ave., Inverness, to assist Citrus County residents facing temporary hardship. Call 352-344-2242 or go online to citrusunitedbasket.org.
First Baptist Church of Crystal River: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 5 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, 700 N. Citrus Ave. Call 352-795-3367.
The First Lutheran Church of Inverness: Food Pantry is open to all from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For information, call 352-726-1637.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: hosts a food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 114 N. Osceola Ave. in downtown Inverness. The food pantry offers canned, dried and frozen foods to anyone in need in Citrus County. For information, call 352-726-3153.
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition: food pantry, for veterans and their families, operates from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and the first and third Thursdays (excluding holidays) at 1039 N. Paul St. in Inverness. The pantry offers a variety of dry, canned and frozen goods (cereals, rice, canned vegetables, soups and meats) for veterans in need. For food assistance, call 352-400-8952 or ask a volunteer during food pantry hours.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church: 10 to 11 a.m. the third Tuesday monthly, 6 Roosevelt Blvd. Call 352-746-2144.
Suncoast Baptist Church: food pantry open for bread distribution from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, and the second Wednesday monthly is distribution of bread and vegetables from 7 to 9 a.m. at 5310 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa Springs. Open to Homosassa residents only. For information, call 352-621-3008 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday or Wednesday and ask for Clara.
Homosassa First United Methodist Church: Bread of Life Pantry – 8 to 11 a.m. Thursdays in fellowship hall. Bag of groceries with bread, meat and produce available for Homosassa residents once a month. Call 352-628-4083.
Serving our Savior (SOS): 7:30-9:30 a.m. from May to October, 8 to 10 a.m. from November-April, every Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando. This is a drive-thru food pantry. Clients are allowed to come every other week. SOS is an equal opportunity provider. Email sos4food@gmail.com.
Calvary Church: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, 2728 E. Harley St., Inverness. Photo ID and proof of Citrus County residency are required. Visitors can receive food once per month. Calvary Church is an equal opportunity provider.
Floral City First Baptist Church: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Thursday monthly. Proof of residency required.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church: The St. Vincent de Paul Society food Pantry is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is on U.S. 19, approximately 1/2 mile south of the Cardinal Street intersection. The pantry provides bagged canned goods, nonperishable food items and food staples for people facing temporary hardship and living within parish boundaries. To be eligible, clients must present a photo ID. Call 352-628-3366. Emergency help with utility shut-offs, prescriptions and other emergency services are provided. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry Inc.: operates the Seven Loaves Food and Clothing Pantry at Helping Hands Thrifty Treasures, 9699 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. The free-to-all Food Pantry is now open from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Call 863-666-4129 for information.
Calvary Chapel of Inverness: Free bagged groceries available from noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at 960 S. U.S. 41. 352-726-1480. Calvary Church is an equal opportunity provider.
Helping Hands Our Lady of Fatima: 604 U.S. 41 S. in Inverness offers an outreach program to help those in need, supported by their thrift store. Those who qualify are assisted with utilities every four months, prescriptions every three months, clothing every three months and food every two months.
To qualify for the outreach program, bring a current picture ID, proof of residence, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income (pay stubs, tax forms, SSI statement, etc.), car payment and car insurance to an intake meeting.
The thrift store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday of slightly used clothing, household items, furniture in good shape (no mattresses), food (not outdated) and personal hygiene items.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 604 U.S. 41 S., Inverness. Call 352-726-1707. The food pantry provides nonperishable foods for people facing temporary hardship who live in Inverness, Floral City and Hernando. Emergency assistance for utility shut-offs and some prescriptions. Some restrictions apply. Photo ID with current address required.
FREE MEALS
First Presbyterian Church of Inverness: The Men’s Fellowship will be providing a free breakfast for all homeless, EMTs, firefighters, police and the local community at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness, from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 18. We will provide pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, water and, of course, butter and syrup.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: The Feed My Sheep feeding program at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Inverness is at 11:30 a.m. St. Margaret’s Church is at 114 N. Osceola Ave. in downtown Inverness near the courthouse. Call 352-726-3153.
The Floral City United Methodist Church: has free community breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hilton Hall, 8478 E. Marvin St. For more information or to volunteer, call 352-344-1771.
Inverness First United Methodist Church: God’s Kitchen will distribute free hot meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, 1140 E. Turner Camp Road. Drive up only. Delivery is available for those who can’t drive. For more information, call 352-726-2522, ext. 0.
Peace Lutheran Church: offers a free community meal from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Monday monthly. All ages are welcome. Peace Lutheran Church (“The Church on the Hill”) is at 7201 U.S. 41 S. in Dunnellon (at the corner of U.S. 41 and State Road 40). Call the church at 352-489-5881.
Community Centers: Free hot meals are available Monday through Friday for clients ages 60-plus at the following community centers. Call to reserve your first meal as a visitor: Central Citrus Community Center at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court in Lecanto (352-527-5993); West Citrus Community Center at 8940 W. Veterans Drive in Homosassa (352-795-3831); East Citrus Community Center at 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Inverness (352-344-9666); and at the historic Hernando School on the corner of Florida Avenue and Parsons Point Road.
Calvary Chapel of Inverness: hosts a soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, at 960 S. U.S. 41. All are welcome. The meal includes soup, bread and dessert. Call 352-726-1480.
Our Father’s Table: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second, third, fourth and fifth Saturdays monthly at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, one mile west of the Plantation Inn on West Fort Island Trail. Call 352-795-2176.
GIVEAWAYS
El-Shaddai food ministries: “brown bag of food” distribution is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Crystal River Church of God, 2180 W. 12th Ave. Although food is distributed once a week, families are only eligible for food once a month. Call 352-628-9087 or 352-302-9925.
Hernando Seventh-day Adventist Church: 1880 N. Trucks Ave., Hernando, provides food distribution for needy families from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday monthly. Call 352-212-5159.
Christ Christian Bible Ministry: distributes food at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at 619 NE Second St., Crystal River. Preparations are being made to provide a hot meal once a week. Call 352-513-8065.