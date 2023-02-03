SOS Food Pantry

In this April 2020 photo, volunteers load essentials into waiting vehicles at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando as part of the SOS food pantry’s weekly food giveaway. The food pantry will be closed Feb. 6-10 while freezer repairs are made; this will include the weekly food distribution on Feb. 9.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

FOOD PANTRIES

We Care Food Pantry is closed.

