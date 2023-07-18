Editor's note: This is part one of a three-part series about the Citrus County community centers and associated facilities.
We live in a county with the third-oldest population in Florida — 36.4% of the population here is age 65 or older. And we live in one of the more rural counties in the state — just 17.9% of Citrus County's 582 square miles is considered urban.
Thus, Citrus County residents and county commissioners have decided that providing senior resources, as well as community sites where people of all ages can gather, are essential services of the county government, services that residents want and that no other entity is prepared to offer.
The county has nine buildings or parts of buildings dedicated to community and social activities. Senior programs, including a meal a day, are offered at four of the sites that serve as community centers. At another three buildings/centers, such activities as games, crafts, exercise, and/or club meetings are available but not necessarily run by the county.
The county leases to the public eight of the buildings, including three of the four senior-oriented community centers. There's also a community kitchen that can be rented in the building that houses the Central Citrus Community Center, one of the senior-oriented centers.
The operating budget for the four senior-oriented centers is $276,695. Much of this money comes from grants and the rest from the county's general fund. The Parks & Recreation Department's operating budget helps fund five buildings that can be rented. The Parks & Recreation Department's operating budget is $1.6 million, but includes money to keep county parks functioning. The figure does not include the cost of maintaining the grounds at the sites.
Eric Head, the county's director of community services, said trying to come up with the cost of keeping the nine buildings running would be "time-consuming, since there is a lot of overlap and efficiencies of scale across multiple areas."
County Commissioner Chair Ruthie Schlabach said that because of the large number of Citrus County residents who are 65 and older, there is an "expectation that we do all we can to ensure a good quality of life for our seniors. That means providing spaces for programs and activities that match with the needs of this population."
Head said the county has been offering an array of community and senior services for years, and this is likely because "there was probably not anyone to step into that role."
He suggested that because the county previously was even more rural, it was logical the county would be the one to provide services that otherwise wouldn't be available.
The services offered at the sites and in homes are unusual, compared to adjacent counties.
Lynsie Roddenberry, director of support services, said of the 16 counties in North Central Florida that Elder Options oversees, Citrus County is the only county government providing direct services to seniors.
Private, nonprofit agencies provide senior services in the other counties, such as Marion, Levy, Hernando and Sumter counties.
Elder Options, also a private, nonprofit agency, is, in its 16-county "Planning and Service Area," the state-designated Area Agency on Aging, Aging & Disability Resource Center, and Helpline. It administers state and federal grant-funded programs and offers direct services that benefit seniors, people with disabilities, and their caregivers, according to the Elder Options website.
In Citrus County, from the one-room meeting site at the Holder Community Center to the 600-seat Citrus Springs Community Center, where tribute bands play, and where such groups as Ducks Unlimited, the Phil Royal Legacy Foundation, and World Wrestling Entertainment hold conventions, meetings, and competitions, the county sites offer a variety of opportunities.
There's workout equipment, line dancing, and Zumba classes. There are craft classes and a volunteer-run store selling gift items. Bingo and card games are popular, and some of the sites may serve as venues for birthday and anniversary parties, weddings, baby showers, quinceañeras, and celebration of life ceremonies.
Community groups can rent the facilities cheaply for meetings, and if space is available, neighbors can drop by with friends for an air-conditioned spot to hold card games or to just chat.
"It's not about making money," said Francine Nobles, director of Parks & Recreation, although she added that the county buildings do raise money and the sites do need to pay their bills.
"It's about giving back to the community," Nobles said. "We're always there to provide the best service. We strive for that. I love the fact that our facilities can be used by people day or night and that we offer some free programs during the day," she said.