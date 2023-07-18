Editor's note: This is part one of a three-part series about the Citrus County community centers and associated facilities.

We live in a county with the third-oldest population in Florida — 36.4% of the population here is age 65 or older. And we live in one of the more rural counties in the state — just 17.9% of Citrus County's 582 square miles is considered urban.

