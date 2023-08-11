Christina Reed

In this February 2020 photo, Citrus County Blessings Executive Director Christina Reed stacks cans of Chef Boyardee pasta to be packed into bags for students.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Doing their part in the effort to “Silence Weekend Hunger,” throughout August, Jenkins Chevrolet is asking people to drop off donations of non-perishable food items for school kids enrolled in the Citrus County Blessings supplemental weekend take-home food program.

The food items Blessings distributes each week need to be single-serve, easy-open and nonperishable, said Christina Reed, Blessings executive director.

