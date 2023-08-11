Doing their part in the effort to “Silence Weekend Hunger,” throughout August, Jenkins Chevrolet is asking people to drop off donations of non-perishable food items for school kids enrolled in the Citrus County Blessings supplemental weekend take-home food program.
The food items Blessings distributes each week need to be single-serve, easy-open and nonperishable, said Christina Reed, Blessings executive director.
“We would also love jelly and jam in plastic containers to pair with the peanut butter we receive from Williston Peanuts each month,” Reed said.
When folks drop off their donations, they can register to win one of three backpacks Jenkins Chevrolet is offering to give-away.
Jenkins Chevrolet is at 1035 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Phone: 352-795-1515.
Also, Jenkins Ford of Crystal River is kicking off the Bucs season with a Buccaneers Tailgate Party, from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26 with food, cold drinks and prizes. Folks can register to win Bucs T-shirts and ball caps, also restaurant certificates. Come prepared to win a pair of tickets to the Bucs vs. Ravens game that starts at 7 p.m. that night. Naturecoast Country 103.3 and 104.3 will be broadcasting live at this event. Jenkins Ford of Crystal River is at 2440 NW Highway 19 in Crystal River.
Jenkins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa will be hosting a MOPAR Classic & Muscle Car Show from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug 27. Come and see cars from the '60s and '70s, visit with their owners, hear some great stories, listen to great music, enjoy tasty food and win some radio station prizes. The Fox Classic Hits 96.7 will be broadcasting live from this event. Jenkins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa is at 1005 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
