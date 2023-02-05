Community Food Bank Duke Energy charging stations

Community Food Bank (CFB) Executive Director and CEO Barbara Sprague and Daystar Live Center Social Services Director Steve Scarallo with one of three cellular charging stations being piloted at local pantries and shelters thanks to a grant the CFB received from Duke Energy.

 Special to the Chronicle

Everyone with a cell phone knows what it’s like to see their phone battery in the red and have no way to recharge it.

Thanks to a grant from Duke Energy, the Community Food Bank (CFB) is excited to provide mobile phone charging stations throughout the community.

