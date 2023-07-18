“A friend in need is a friend indeed.” — Euripides, 400 B.C.
Last week, Kelly Green got a phone call from someone named Deborah Gilman.
Green is the Crystal River woman the Chronicle wrote about in April, about her debilitating illnesses and the black mold-infested, 60-year-old home she shares with her 80-year-old mother — the home that’s also structurally unsafe, the home these two women currently can’t afford to replace.
Gilman, a former art teacher at Crystal River High School, is an old-time fiddle player who lives in Brooksville.
Until recently, she had never met Kelly Green, but she does know Goody Haines.
Goody Haines, who lives in Wauchula, is part of the Florida folk music community of musicians, as is Gilman, as is Kelly Green.
And when Haines and Gilman heard about Green’s plight and her desperate need to get out of the house that’s keeping her sick and making her sicker, they reached out to their folk music friends and said, “We have to help.”
As Gilman says, “We take care of our own.”
Haines is organizing a fundraising folk music event, “Crackerstock for Kelly,” on Sunday, Aug. 6 at The Cove Resort and Pub in Inverness. (See accompanying story, “Crackerstock for Kelly,” for details.)
Gilman is busy making the rounds here in Citrus County, talking to everyone she can, from nonprofit organizations to mobile home businesses to building contractors, determined to get Green and her mother out of their unsafe home and into something safe and livable ASAP.
Meanwhile, Green is thanking God for answering her prayers for help as she continues to focus on trying to survive her illnesses: Type 1 diabetes and gastroparesis, which has caused her to need a feeding tube to get her nutrition.
June was a difficult month for Green, resulting in a hospitalization at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida, She said.
She had lost more than 17 pounds in two weeks due to a fungal yeast infection that had gotten into her feeding tube and caused an infection in her small intestines.
Unable to receive vital nutrition, Green was literally starving to death, and while in the hospital went into diabetic ketoacidosis, a dangerous and sometimes fatal condition caused by uncontrolled blood sugars for people with Type 1 diabetes.
“It was a nightmare,” she said. “I really didn’t think I was going to make it, it was that bad. I had to let Mom know that it was a distinct possibility that I would die.
“But this is something we both have come to terms with during all this. We only have the moment we are given, the one we’re currently in, so we make it a good one when we can,” she said.
Green said she hopes to be strong enough to attend the Crackerstock event and has donated one of her guitars, her red Ibanez guitar, as a raffle prize.
Kelly Green, folk musician
Green was introduced to the Florida folk music people during her time as a park ranger with the Florida Park Service.
“It was a dream job for me,” she said. “I got to be a Park Service Specialist for the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park. I was in charge of multiple events as the events coordinator, including the Old Time Music Camp, The Dulcimer Camp, The Quilt Show and Elderhostel programs as well as being the assistant to the director of the Florida Folk Festival, one of the longest running folk festivals in America.
“I was in charge of the vendors and coordinated communications with all the performers as well. So, a lot of Florida Folk musicians got to know me through this work. I was also the former co-host and founder of the Florida Folk Show on WMNF 88.5 FM in Tampa.
“I had an interest in the music genre due to my degree in American Studies from Eckerd College. I love culture, and being a Florida native for multiple generations made learning about the music and culture of Florida a lot of fun for me,” she said.
She has written numerous Florida folk songs and often performed them when she wasn't busy working.
“I was also able to fill in on the main stage at the Florida Folk Festival one year when a performer didn't show up,” she said. “That was rewarding. Plus, I helped to run a coffeehouse we hosted at the park where musicians were featured, and we would give concerts to the community.”
Green hopes to one day play her music again.
“I was quite depressed when I came back home from the hospital,” she said. “I was desperately trying to think of other ways I could get out of this dreadfully sick house. We hired men to clean off the back porch and were planning to make a new room for me out there.
“We used the GoFundMe account money to buy some materials and we have someone to do the work, but really Mom and I are ready to see what God is going to do with this fundraiser first."
As of June 13, the United Way of Citrus County has received $5,700 in donations to benefit Kelly Green and her mother, and as of July 19, the GoFundMe account (https://tinyurl.com/7x7faz35) has a balance of $4,646.
The other day, Green sat on the edge of her bed and “cried and prayed to Jesus,” she said. “I thanked him … for all my friends. I couldn't believe they were doing this benefit for me! Miss Goody just took it upon herself and started it going.
“She is a wonderful person and gentle soul, and a worker bee, let me tell you! She also sings like an angel. She and her husband Gary always enjoyed when I would get to play music for them in St. Pete. They have been involved in numerous benefits to help others; they are sweet souls.
“I just can't believe the Park Service and my music friends are putting forth this effort for me,” she said. “And yesterday, I got a phone call from Deborah Gilman…God answered my prayer. He literally sent the person I was begging for, through Miss Goody.”