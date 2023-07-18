A friend in need is a friend indeed.” — Euripides, 400 B.C.

Kelly Green

In this April 28, 2023 photo: Kelly Green, right, suffers from a series of serious health issues that require most of her time to be spent homebound. Her mother Irene Green, left, supports and cares for her daughter whom she lives with in Crystal River. Their home is in disrepair, and mold and other factors complicate Kelly’s medical situation. They are hoping for a new, safer environment to live.

Last week, Kelly Green got a phone call from someone named Deborah Gilman.

Kelly Green with guitar

Kelly Green, in healthier days, with her red Ibanez guitar. She is donating this guitar as a raffle prize at "Crackerstock for Kelly" fundraising folk music event Aug. 6 at The Cove Resort and Pub in Inverness.

